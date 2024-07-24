FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Late effects of the Postbank takeover many years ago could push Deutsche Bank into the red in the second quarter. From April to the end of June, a loss of 281 million euros is likely to have been incurred, according to a survey of 14 analysts conducted by the bank before the publication of the quarterly figures this Wednesday (7.00 a.m.). In the second quarter of 2023, the shareholders of the DAX-listed company still received a net profit of 763 million euros.

A loss in the spring quarter would be the first loss since the beginning of 2020 for Germany's largest bank, which had managed to turn things around in recent years and return to billions in profits. Analysts estimate that pre-tax profit is likely to have fallen by more than 70 percent to just under 400 million euros./als/zb/DP/ngu