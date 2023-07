FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank signalled a more positive outlook on Tuesday, saying it would undertake a 450 million euro ($497 million) share buyback this year.

The measure, larger than last year's buyback of 300 million euros, reflects the improved financial state of Germany's largest lender. ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Chris Reese)