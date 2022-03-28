Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/28 04:43:54 am EDT
11.79 EUR   +1.11%
04:29aDeutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments
EQ
04:26aSterling edges higher versus euro, falls against dollar
RE
03/27Australia, NZ dollars bridge yield gulf to reach 7-year peaks on yen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments

03/28/2022 | 04:29am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments

28-March-2022 / 10:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 28 March 2022 - Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) today announced its intention to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments.

The issuance with first call date on 30 October 2028 is of benchmark size. It supports Deutsche Bank in addressing Pillar 1 and 2 AT1 requirements.

Issuance of these securities is covered by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in 2018. The denominations of the securities will be EUR 200,000. Deutsche Bank AG will act as sole bookrunner for the placement.

The securities of Deutsche Bank AG mentioned in this release have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and will be issued under "Regulation S" of the Securities Act only and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration requirements.

 

Contact:
Christian Streckert
Tel. +49 69 910 38079
Email: christian.streckert@db.com

Eduard Stipic
Tel. +49 69 910 41864
Email: eduard.stipic@db.com

28-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-43800
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1313027

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1313027  28-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1313027&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
