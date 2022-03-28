DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments



28-March-2022 / 10:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 28 March 2022 - Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) today announced its intention to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments.

The issuance with first call date on 30 October 2028 is of benchmark size. It supports Deutsche Bank in addressing Pillar 1 and 2 AT1 requirements.

Issuance of these securities is covered by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in 2018. The denominations of the securities will be EUR 200,000. Deutsche Bank AG will act as sole bookrunner for the placement.

The securities of Deutsche Bank AG mentioned in this release have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and will be issued under "Regulation S" of the Securities Act only and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration requirements.

Contact:

Christian Streckert

Tel. +49 69 910 38079

Email: christian.streckert@db.com

Eduard Stipic

Tel. +49 69 910 41864

Email: eduard.stipic@db.com