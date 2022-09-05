Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:23 2022-09-05 am EDT
8.148 EUR   -4.96%
Deutsche Bank : to open representative office in Bangladesh

09/05/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Deutsche Bank is expanding its global network with the launch of its first representative office in Dhaka, Bangladesh. With this new market entry, Deutsche Bank's regional footprint in Asia Pacific will soon span 15 diverse markets.

Responding to strong client demand for trade finance support in this fast-growing country, Deutsche Bank will commence operations in Bangladesh shortly. The representative office will focus on supporting multinational corporate clients, predominantly exporters to Bangladesh. The bank has hired Syed Naushad Zaman, previously Deputy Head of the Commerzbank Representative Office in Bangladesh, to lead its business in the country.

"We continue to grow and invest in our business in Asia Pacific," said Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific and Member of the Management Board Alexander von zur Muehlen. "We are proud that in our 150th anniversary in Asia Pacific, we are welcoming a 15th market to our strong regional network."

Bangladesh is a great example of the significant opportunity that we see for our platform in the region. With its fast-growing economy we enter this market to support its increasing participation in regional and global trade. Alexander von zur Muehlen

Atul Jain, Deutsche Bank Global Co-Head for Trade Finance and Lending, added, "Bangladesh is an increasingly strategic market for both our global multinational and German corporate clients. This representative office reflects our firm commitment to support our clients' evolving risk management and financing needs in this dynamic growth market."

According to the Embassy of Bangladesh, Germany is the largest trading partner of Bangladesh in Europe and the second largest globally. German exports to Bangladesh have tripled in the past 25 years. In 2021 German exports to Bangladesh recorded a 45 per cent increase to US$ 877 million. At almost US$ 400 million, just under half of this was machinery and equipment.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 09:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 291 M 26 376 M 26 376 M
Net income 2022 3 524 M 3 536 M 3 536 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 34 105 M 34 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,21x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 17 427 M 17 483 M 17 483 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,50x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,57 €
Average target price 12,11 €
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-22.19%17 483
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.19%333 463
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 618
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.45%213 543
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.59%164 542
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.93%154 940