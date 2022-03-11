Deutsche Bank to wind down Russia business

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank
said on Friday that it would wind down its business in Russia.
Deutsche had faced stinging criticism from some investors
and politicians on Friday for its ongoing ties to Russia after
saying that leaving would go against its values, as other banks
cut off ties.
"Like some international peers and in line with our legal
and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding
down our remaining business in Russia while we help our
non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations,"
the bank said on Friday.
"There won't be any new business in Russia."
(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Diane Craft and Kevin
Liffey)