    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
03/22 07:58:45 pm
9.565 EUR   -1.80%
07:45pUber Shares Rise After Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage
MT
07:44pDeutsche Bank to wind down Russia business
RE
07:43pDeutsche Bank to wind down Russia business
RE
Deutsche Bank to wind down Russia business

03/11/2022 | 07:43pm GMT
FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Friday that it would wind down its business in Russia.

Deutsche had faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians on Friday for its ongoing ties to Russia after saying that leaving would go against its values, as other banks cut off ties.

"Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations," the bank said on Friday.

"There won't be any new business in Russia."

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Diane Craft and Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.53% 9.591 Delayed Quote.-11.60%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.93% 127 Delayed Quote.78.15%
Financials
Sales 2021 25 148 M 27 532 M 21 085 M
Net income 2021 1 851 M 2 026 M 1 552 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 58 935 M 45 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 19 813 M 21 801 M 16 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,51x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 9,74 €
Average target price 12,84 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Head-Human Resources
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-11.60%22 140
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.73%389 357
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.59%327 998
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%245 171
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.15%186 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 821