FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A downgrade by the investment firm Keefe Bruyette & Woods weighed on Deutsche Bank shares on Friday morning. They fell on the Tradegate trading platform by 2.1 percent to 12.26 euros compared to the Xetra close. However, they were thus trading below the analysts' new, slightly lowered price target of 12.50 euros. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the shares from "market perform" to "underperform".

Like the sector as a whole, Deutsche Bank shares had recently performed well. This is because bank shares benefited from investors' recently dampened expectations of interest rate cuts. This is because higher interest rates are good for the earnings of financial institutions as long as they do not stifle the economy.

While the broad stock market in Germany has tended to be under pressure since the Dax record in mid-December, bank shares continued their run. Deutsche Bank shares had risen to a high since February 2022 as recently as Wednesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks is even trading at the level of May 2018./mis/tih/jha/