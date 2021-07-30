|
Deutsche Bank : veröffentlicht EBA-Ergebnisse des EU-weiten Stresstests 2021
Bank Name
LEI Code
Country Code
Deutsche Bank AG
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86
DE
2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary
Deutsche Bank AG
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
Baseline Scenario
|
|
|
Adverse Scenario
|
|
Row
|
(mln EUR, %)
|
31/12/2020
|
31/12/2021
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2023
|
31/12/2021
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2023
|
Num
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Net interest income
|
11,319
|
11,166
|
10,267
|
8,614
|
9,945
|
9,263
|
7,465
|
2
|
Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial
|
2,336
|
3,291
|
3,291
|
3,291
|
-631
|
2,468
|
2,468
|
assets and trading financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Impairment (-) or reversal of impairment (+) on financial assets not measured at fair value
|
-1,789
|
-1,768
|
-1,202
|
-1,142
|
-5,916
|
-1,180
|
-1,310
|
through profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Profit or (-) loss for the year
|
624
|
1,863
|
1,746
|
641
|
-10,182
|
247
|
-1,484
|
5
|
Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)
|
25.80%
|
26.05%
|
25.72%
|
25.49%
|
27.47%
|
27.35%
|
27.02%
|
6
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|
44,885
|
45,758
|
46,524
|
45,832
|
32,681
|
31,663
|
28,305
|
7
|
Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)
|
328,951
|
333,585
|
335,236
|
336,076
|
366,933
|
373,789
|
374,492
|
8
|
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
|
13.64%
|
13.72%
|
13.88%
|
13.64%
|
8.91%
|
8.47%
|
7.56%
|
9
|
Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
|
13.63%
|
13.70%
|
13.87%
|
13.62%
|
8.28%
|
8.18%
|
7.43%
|
10
|
Tier 1 capital
|
51,734
|
52,607
|
52,273
|
51,581
|
39,530
|
37,412
|
34,053
|
11
|
Total leverage ratio exposures
|
1,078,268
|
1,078,268
|
1,078,268
|
1,078,268
|
1,078,268
|
1,078,268
|
1,078,268
|
12
|
Leverage ratio, %
|
4.80%
|
4.88%
|
4.85%
|
4.78%
|
3.67%
|
3.47%
|
3.16%
|
13
|
Fully loaded leverage ratio, %
|
4.69%
|
4.77%
|
4.85%
|
4.78%
|
3.35%
|
3.37%
|
3.11%
|
|
|
|
Memorandum items
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Total amount of instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
date in the 2021-2023 period (cumulative conversions)1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments eligible as regulatory capital under the CRR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
provisions that convert into Common Equity Tier 1 or are written down upon a trigger
|
|
5,748
|
5,748
|
5,748
|
5,748
|
5,748
|
5,748
|
|
event2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Of which: eligible instruments whose trigger is above CET1 capital ratio in the adverse
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
scenario2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Conversions not considered for CET1 computation
-
Excluding instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed date in the 2021-2023 period
|
17
|
IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?
|
Yes (static and dynamic)
|
|
|
|
18
|
New definition of default?
|
No
2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Deutsche Bank AG
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
3
|
|
4
|
5
|
|
6
|
7
|
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Central banks
|
|
81,338
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
13,702
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
70,611
|
52
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
100.00%
|
|
2
|
|
Central governments
|
|
45,521
|
|
18
|
24
|
|
0
|
4,344
|
|
3
|
0
|
|
0
|
10,205
|
377
|
12
|
7
|
5
|
11
|
90.64%
|
|
3
|
|
Institutions
|
|
41,271
|
|
1,799
|
4
|
|
0
|
6,628
|
|
238
|
5
|
|
0
|
13,986
|
562
|
39
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2.54%
|
|
4
|
|
Corporates
|
|
280,571
|
|
13,449
|
7,482
|
|
139
|
93,328
|
|
2,759
|
3,304
|
|
0
|
227,260
|
18,942
|
9,811
|
338
|
261
|
1,802
|
18.37%
|
|
5
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
37,076
|
|
3,182
|
1,531
|
|
28
|
8,167
|
|
456
|
1,094
|
|
0
|
31,554
|
3,324
|
2,611
|
50
|
36
|
250
|
9.57%
|
|
6
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
19,373
|
|
383
|
110
|
|
3
|
7,148
|
|
150
|
50
|
|
0
|
14,968
|
2,246
|
460
|
18
|
38
|
246
|
53.53%
|
|
7
|
|
Retail
|
|
223,393
|
|
4,003
|
0
|
|
0
|
49,231
|
|
1,093
|
0
|
|
0
|
201,904
|
18,492
|
3,976
|
295
|
430
|
1,625
|
40.86%
|
|
8
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
177,000
|
|
1,594
|
0
|
|
0
|
29,967
|
|
650
|
0
|
|
0
|
161,133
|
14,132
|
1,559
|
79
|
200
|
378
|
24.23%
|
|
9
|
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
8,618
|
|
96
|
0
|
|
0
|
880
|
|
30
|
0
|
|
0
|
7,793
|
925
|
92
|
3
|
9
|
43
|
46.78%
|
|
10
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
168,382
|
|
1,497
|
0
|
|
0
|
29,087
|
|
620
|
0
|
|
0
|
153,341
|
13,207
|
1,467
|
76
|
191
|
335
|
22.81%
|
|
11
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
11,315
|
|
75
|
0
|
|
0
|
1,078
|
|
43
|
0
|
|
0
|
10,719
|
582
|
92
|
5
|
13
|
56
|
60.68%
|
|
12
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
35,078
|
|
2,334
|
0
|
|
0
|
18,186
|
|
401
|
0
|
|
0
|
30,052
|
3,779
|
2,324
|
211
|
217
|
1,191
|
51.24%
|
|
13
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
4,740
|
|
197
|
0
|
|
0
|
1,286
|
|
58
|
0
|
|
0
|
4,104
|
670
|
256
|
7
|
12
|
214
|
83.38%
|
|
14
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
30,338
|
|
2,137
|
0
|
|
0
|
16,899
|
|
342
|
0
|
|
0
|
25,949
|
3,109
|
2,068
|
204
|
204
|
977
|
47.26%
|
|
15
|
|
Equity
|
|
3,393
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
9,617
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
114
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
16
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
10,362
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
7,979
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
816
|
0
|
56
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
18
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
685,849
|
|
19,385
|
7,510
|
|
139
|
184,828
|
|
4,235
|
3,309
|
|
0
|
524,897
|
38,424
|
13,894
|
649
|
697
|
3,438
|
24.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Central banks
|
|
4,704
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
11,761
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
20
|
|
Central governments
|
|
3,981
|
|
0
|
24
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
21
|
|
Institutions
|
|
2,278
|
|
38
|
3
|
|
0
|
371
|
|
20
|
5
|
|
0
|
592
|
1
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1.56%
|
|
22
|
|
Corporates
|
|
44,975
|
|
937
|
5,079
|
|
106
|
18,418
|
|
212
|
2,459
|
|
0
|
50,542
|
3,555
|
1,097
|
48
|
51
|
604
|
55.05%
|
|
23
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
1,522
|
|
65
|
1,089
|
|
28
|
477
|
|
0
|
783
|
|
0
|
2,276
|
301
|
74
|
1
|
4
|
30
|
41.12%
|
|
24
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
9,841
|
|
152
|
78
|
|
1
|
3,362
|
|
24
|
43
|
|
0
|
10,093
|
832
|
188
|
7
|
10
|
129
|
68.68%
|
|
25
|
|
Retail
|
|
196,024
|
|
2,108
|
0
|
|
0
|
39,590
|
|
593
|
0
|
|
0
|
177,828
|
15,450
|
2,286
|
223
|
310
|
854
|
37.35%
|
|
26
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
161,029
|
|
1,094
|
0
|
|
0
|
27,882
|
|
468
|
0
|
|
0
|
146,460
|
12,670
|
1,057
|
72
|
171
|
160
|
15.11%
|
|
27
|
GERMANY
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
8,389
|
|
51
|
0
|
|
0
|
827
|
|
21
|
0
|
|
0
|
7,620
|
813
|
39
|
3
|
8
|
10
|
25.39%
|
|
28
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
152,640
|
|
1,043
|
0
|
|
0
|
27,055
|
|
448
|
0
|
|
0
|
138,840
|
11,857
|
1,018
|
69
|
162
|
150
|
14.72%
|
|
29
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
11,180
|
|
72
|
0
|
|
0
|
1,044
|
|
42
|
0
|
|
0
|
10,596
|
569
|
89
|
5
|
13
|
54
|
60.69%
|
|
30
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
23,815
|
|
941
|
0
|
|
0
|
10,664
|
|
83
|
0
|
|
0
|
20,771
|
2,211
|
1,140
|
146
|
127
|
640
|
56.12%
|
|
31
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
2,979
|
|
30
|
0
|
|
0
|
527
|
|
19
|
0
|
|
0
|
2,601
|
247
|
43
|
2
|
3
|
29
|
67.63%
|
|
32
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
20,837
|
|
911
|
0
|
|
0
|
10,137
|
|
63
|
0
|
|
0
|
18,170
|
1,965
|
1,098
|
144
|
124
|
611
|
55.67%
|
|
33
|
|
Equity
|
|
1,046
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
3,485
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
25
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
34
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
7,628
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
5,246
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
361
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
36
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
260,636
|
|
3,083
|
5,107
|
|
106
|
78,871
|
|
824
|
2,463
|
|
0
|
229,355
|
19,007
|
3,422
|
272
|
361
|
1,459
|
42.62%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Central banks
|
|
54,580
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
17
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
51,901
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
38
|
|
Central governments
|
|
23,275
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
136
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
8,243
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
39
|
|
Institutions
|
|
8,992
|
|
1,597
|
0
|
|
0
|
688
|
|
200
|
0
|
|
0
|
3,186
|
16
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
40
|
|
Corporates
|
|
96,662
|
|
3,083
|
87
|
|
3
|
24,024
|
|
639
|
17
|
|
0
|
64,942
|
4,959
|
2,419
|
132
|
78
|
245
|
10.13%
|
|
41
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
19,906
|
|
808
|
0
|
|
0
|
3,381
|
|
80
|
0
|
|
0
|
15,763
|
1,115
|
628
|
32
|
4
|
91
|
14.53%
|
|
42
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
2,966
|
|
29
|
2
|
|
0
|
504
|
|
26
|
0
|
|
0
|
803
|
175
|
28
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
25.31%
|
|
43
|
|
Retail
|
|
270
|
|
2
|
0
|
|
0
|
42
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
79
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
49.41%
|
|
44
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
55
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
11
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
52
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
43.86%
|
|
45
|
UNITED STATES
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
46
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
54
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
11
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
51
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
43.86%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
57.28%
|
|
48
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
210
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
30
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
23
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
67.05%
|
|
49
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
17
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
5
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
19
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
50
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
193
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
26
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
67.05%
|
|
51
|
|
Equity
|
|
750
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1,764
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
52
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
1,515
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1,515
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
57
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
54
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
186,044
|
|
4,681
|
87
|
|
3
|
28,186
|
|
839
|
17
|
|
0
|
128,409
|
4,978
|
2,420
|
133
|
78
|
246
|
10.15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Central banks
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
56
|
|
Central governments
|
|
618
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
464
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
57
|
|
Institutions
|
|
556
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
265
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
185
|
42
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
55.57%
|
|
58
|
|
Corporates
|
|
7,989
|
|
325
|
67
|
|
0
|
4,658
|
|
48
|
28
|
|
0
|
6,832
|
1,379
|
238
|
12
|
27
|
111
|
46.73%
|
|
59
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
806
|
|
122
|
4
|
|
0
|
168
|
|
10
|
3
|
|
0
|
757
|
37
|
45
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
5.21%
|
|
60
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
2,338
|
|
60
|
3
|
|
0
|
1,348
|
|
16
|
1
|
|
0
|
1,592
|
782
|
71
|
3
|
13
|
47
|
66.61%
|
|
61
|
|
Retail
|
|
14,530
|
|
950
|
0
|
|
0
|
7,211
|
|
304
|
0
|
|
0
|
12,888
|
1,554
|
728
|
62
|
73
|
523
|
71.81%
|
|
62
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
6,183
|
|
259
|
0
|
|
0
|
943
|
|
85
|
0
|
|
0
|
5,866
|
417
|
251
|
5
|
8
|
123
|
49.04%
|
|
63
|
ITALY
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
117
|
|
42
|
0
|
|
0
|
43
|
|
5
|
0
|
|
0
|
83
|
88
|
45
|
0
|
1
|
31
|
68.19%
|
|
64
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
6,066
|
|
217
|
0
|
|
0
|
899
|
|
80
|
0
|
|
0
|
5,783
|
330
|
206
|
4
|
7
|
92
|
44.83%
|
|
65
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
44
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
23
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
39
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
53.06%
|
|
66
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
8,302
|
|
690
|
0
|
|
0
|
6,245
|
|
219
|
0
|
|
0
|
6,984
|
1,131
|
476
|
57
|
65
|
399
|
83.89%
|
|
67
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
1,166
|
|
111
|
0
|
|
0
|
444
|
|
27
|
0
|
|
0
|
778
|
280
|
114
|
2
|
2
|
103
|
90.36%
|
|
68
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
7,136
|
|
580
|
0
|
|
0
|
5,801
|
|
192
|
0
|
|
0
|
6,206
|
851
|
362
|
55
|
63
|
296
|
81.85%
|
|
69
|
|
Equity
|
|
124
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
70
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
152
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
72
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
23,969
|
|
1,277
|
67
|
|
0
|
13,130
|
|
354
|
28
|
|
0
|
19,906
|
2,974
|
967
|
73
|
100
|
635
|
65.63%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Deutsche Bank AG
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
6
|
7
|
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Central banks
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
74
|
|
Central governments
|
|
1,300
|
|
4
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
592
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
63.27%
|
|
75
|
|
Institutions
|
|
1,192
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
284
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
168
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
76
|
|
Corporates
|
|
6,872
|
|
2,308
|
100
|
|
|
24
|
4,517
|
|
398
|
57
|
|
0
|
7,006
|
340
|
1,804
|
23
|
12
|
94
|
5.19%
|
|
77
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
751
|
|
563
|
62
|
|
|
0
|
201
|
|
91
|
44
|
|
0
|
773
|
12
|
445
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0.71%
|
|
78
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
653
|
|
65
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
694
|
|
13
|
0
|
|
0
|
735
|
106
|
71
|
3
|
6
|
32
|
44.61%
|
|
79
|
|
Retail
|
|
9,032
|
|
628
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
1,804
|
|
122
|
0
|
|
0
|
8,038
|
1,275
|
645
|
10
|
41
|
195
|
30.14%
|
|
80
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
6,930
|
|
155
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
713
|
|
51
|
0
|
|
0
|
6,106
|
887
|
166
|
2
|
18
|
59
|
35.72%
|
|
81
|
SPAIN
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
86
|
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
9
|
|
4
|
0
|
|
0
|
64
|
22
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
30.02%
|
|
82
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
6,844
|
|
153
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
704
|
|
47
|
0
|
|
0
|
6,043
|
865
|
157
|
2
|
18
|
57
|
36.02%
|
|
83
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
61.13%
|
|
84
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
2,098
|
|
473
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
1,091
|
|
70
|
0
|
|
0
|
1,929
|
388
|
480
|
8
|
23
|
135
|
28.21%
|
|
85
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
491
|
|
55
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
284
|
|
11
|
0
|
|
0
|
612
|
140
|
99
|
3
|
8
|
82
|
82.09%
|
|
86
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
1,607
|
|
418
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
807
|
|
59
|
0
|
|
0
|
1,317
|
248
|
380
|
4
|
16
|
54
|
14.11%
|
|
87
|
|
Equity
|
|
23
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
88
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
125
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
26
|
0
|
56
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
90
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
18,545
|
|
2,997
|
100
|
|
|
24
|
7,406
|
|
577
|
57
|
|
0
|
15,238
|
1,615
|
2,509
|
34
|
54
|
290
|
11.56%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Central banks
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
92
|
|
Central governments
|
|
474
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
93
|
|
Institutions
|
|
4,280
|
|
148
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
399
|
|
19
|
0
|
|
0
|
211
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
94
|
|
Corporates
|
|
14,005
|
|
777
|
77
|
|
|
0
|
4,340
|
|
129
|
22
|
|
0
|
7,334
|
489
|
142
|
15
|
12
|
100
|
70.05%
|
|
95
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
535
|
|
34
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
156
|
|
8
|
0
|
|
0
|
423
|
92
|
37
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
8.44%
|
|
96
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
537
|
|
0
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
174
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
326
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
|
97
|
|
Retail
|
|
112
|
|
36
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
20
|
|
5
|
0
|
|
0
|
100
|
11
|
34
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
15.67%
|
|
98
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
78
|
|
3
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
13
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
72
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
51.11%
|
|
99
|
UNITED KINGDOM
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
100
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
77
|
|
3
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
13
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
71
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
51.11%
|
|
101
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
77.66%
|
|
102
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
30
|
|
34
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
7
|
|
4
|
0
|
|
0
|
25
|
4
|
31
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
12.72%
|
|
103
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
8
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
2
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
104
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
22
|
|
34
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
5
|
|
4
|
0
|
|
0
|
15
|
4
|
31
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
12.72%
|
|
105
|
|
Equity
|
|
242
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
810
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
19
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
106
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
87
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
87
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
108
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
19,200
|
|
961
|
77
|
|
|
0
|
5,656
|
|
153
|
22
|
|
0
|
7,751
|
505
|
176
|
15
|
12
|
105
|
59.68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Central banks
|
|
3,595
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
3,594
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
110
|
|
Central governments
|
|
65
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
6
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
111
|
|
Institutions
|
|
3,679
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
222
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
221
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
112
|
|
Corporates
|
|
9,859
|
|
844
|
130
|
|
|
0
|
2,031
|
|
200
|
68
|
|
0
|
8,953
|
816
|
476
|
4
|
1
|
35
|
7.30%
|
|
113
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
105
|
|
0
|
3
|
|
|
0
|
12
|
|
0
|
2
|
|
0
|
108
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
114
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
36
|
|
0
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
16
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
39
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
115
|
|
Retail
|
|
224
|
|
4
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
39
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
194
|
29
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
39.90%
|
|
116
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
182
|
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
31
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
158
|
23
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
34.10%
|
|
117
|
SWITZERLAND
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
118
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
177
|
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
31
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
155
|
23
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
34.10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
14
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
13
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
73.14%
|
|
120
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
29
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
7
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
23
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
44.08%
|
|
121
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
122
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
24
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
6
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
18
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
44.08%
|
|
123
|
|
Equity
|
|
61
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
124
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
42
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
126
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
17,525
|
|
848
|
130
|
|
|
0
|
2,455
|
|
201
|
68
|
|
0
|
12,977
|
846
|
480
|
4
|
1
|
36
|
7.58%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Central banks
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
128
|
|
Central governments
|
|
1,518
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
5
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
129
|
|
Institutions
|
|
724
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
186
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
250
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
130
|
|
Corporates
|
|
13,222
|
|
265
|
174
|
|
|
0
|
5,092
|
|
61
|
77
|
|
0
|
11,495
|
580
|
270
|
22
|
13
|
117
|
43.14%
|
|
131
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
1,533
|
|
36
|
54
|
|
|
0
|
259
|
|
0
|
40
|
|
0
|
1,568
|
27
|
36
|
1
|
0
|
17
|
48.18%
|
|
132
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
458
|
|
40
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
145
|
|
9
|
0
|
|
0
|
263
|
29
|
44
|
1
|
1
|
25
|
55.37%
|
|
133
|
|
Retail
|
|
103
|
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
18
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
94
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
17.41%
|
|
134
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
87
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
13
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
80
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7.34%
|
|
135
|
NETHERLANDS
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
136
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
84
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
13
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
0
|
77
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7.34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
79.07%
|
|
138
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
12
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
54.51%
|
|
139
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
2
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
140
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
7
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
3
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
54.51%
|
|
141
|
|
Equity
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
142
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
18
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
144
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
15,585
|
|
266
|
174
|
|
|
0
|
5,320
|
|
62
|
77
|
|
0
|
11,838
|
589
|
272
|
22
|
13
|
117
|
42.97%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Deutsche Bank AG
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
6
|
7
|
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
Central banks
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
146
|
|
Central governments
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
147
|
|
Institutions
|
|
475
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
126
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
335
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
148
|
|
Corporates
|
|
9,279
|
|
|
73
|
|
68
|
|
0
|
2,873
|
|
28
|
28
|
|
0
|
7,696
|
524
|
58
|
12
|
11
|
3
|
5.15%
|
|
149
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
4,077
|
|
|
15
|
|
45
|
|
0
|
1,202
|
|
4
|
27
|
|
0
|
3,567
|
249
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
|
150
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
399
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
267
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
183
|
153
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
-
|
|
151
|
|
Retail
|
|
324
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
40
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
58
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26.86%
|
|
152
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
59
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
16
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
52
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22.73%
|
|
153
|
LUXEMBOURG
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
8
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
154
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
51
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
16
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
45
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22.73%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
76.68%
|
|
156
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
264
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
24
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
51.65%
|
|
157
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
158
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
264
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
24
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
51.65%
|
|
159
|
|
Equity
|
|
327
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
811
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
69
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
160
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
44
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
162
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
10,450
|
|
|
74
|
|
68
|
|
0
|
3,895
|
|
29
|
28
|
|
0
|
8,157
|
531
|
59
|
12
|
11
|
3
|
5.57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
Central banks
|
|
8,319
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
8,198
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
164
|
|
Central governments
|
|
178
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
165
|
|
Institutions
|
|
866
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
150
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
147
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
166
|
|
Corporates
|
|
2,569
|
|
|
21
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
815
|
|
26
|
0
|
|
0
|
1,372
|
340
|
21
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
167
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
462
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
76
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
252
|
165
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
168
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
134
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
63
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
169
|
|
Retail
|
|
6
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16.71%
|
|
170
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
5
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
171
|
JAPAN
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
172
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
5
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
36.31%
|
|
174
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13.44%
|
|
175
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
176
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13.44%
|
|
177
|
|
Equity
|
|
4
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
178
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
18
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
180
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
11,960
|
|
|
21
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
998
|
|
26
|
0
|
|
0
|
9,736
|
340
|
21
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure values
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk exposure amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
A-IRB
|
|
F-IRB
|
|
|
|
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Stock of
|
Coverage Ratio -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
provisions for
|
|
RowN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
|
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
|
|
Stage 1 exposure
|
Stage 2 exposure
|
Stage 3 exposure
|
|
um
|
|
(mln EUR,
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
Central banks
|
|
593
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
195
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
314
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
182
|
|
Central governments
|
|
2,874
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
1,631
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
75
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
183
|
|
Institutions
|
|
479
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
214
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
608
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
184
|
|
Corporates
|
|
5,138
|
|
|
816
|
|
12
|
|
0
|
2,097
|
|
197
|
6
|
|
0
|
4,552
|
214
|
99
|
8
|
1
|
44
|
44.51%
|
|
185
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
|
|
173
|
|
|
42
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
24
|
|
26
|
0
|
|
0
|
150
|
22
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
21.85%
|
|
186
|
|
Corporates - Of Which: SME
|
|
489
|
|
|
15
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
126
|
|
2
|
0
|
|
0
|
83
|
90
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10.40%
|
|
187
|
|
Retail
|
|
69
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
29
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
62
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
72.04%
|
|
188
|
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property
|
|
18
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
6
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
17
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
189
|
INDIA
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
190
|
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
18
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
6
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
17
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
|
|
3
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
72.45%
|
|
192
|
|
Retail - Other Retail
|
|
48
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
23
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
43
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
71.95%
|
|
193
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
|
|
2
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
194
|
|
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
|
|
46
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
22
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
41
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
71.95%
|
|
195
|
|
Equity
|
|
38
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
196
|
|
Securitisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
83
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
198
|
|
IRB TOTAL
|
|
9,273
|
|
|
840
|
|
12
|
|
0
|
4,389
|
|
243
|
6
|
|
0
|
5,647
|
220
|
99
|
9
|
1
|
44
|
44.59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
