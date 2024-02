Deutsche Bank: well oriented with broker's comments

Deutsche Bank gains 1% in Frankfurt, outperforming a more modestly rising DAX, buoyed by comments from UBS, which reiterates its 'buy' recommendation and raises its target price for the bank's shares from 16.1 to 16.4 euros.



In the summary of its note, the broker acknowledges 'a better distributed yield in the short term and decent revenue trends', but warns that 'revaluation depends on cost achievements and revenue stability in 2025'.



