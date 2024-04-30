(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:
FTSE 100
Oddo BHF raises Rio Tinto to 'outperform'
Deutsche Bank raises Anglo American price target to 3,100 (2,600) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan raises AB Foods price target to 2,250 (2,000) pence - 'neutral'
RBC raises Beazley price target to 1,000 (975) pence - 'outperform'
RBC cuts Schroders price target to 375 (380) pence - 'sector perform'
FTSE 250
UBS raises Darktrace price target to 620 (470) pence - 'neutral'
Deutsche Bank starts Tate & Lyle with 'buy' - price target 850 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Premier Foods with 'buy' - price target 210 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Hilton Food with 'buy' - price target 1,105 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Cranswick with 'buy' - price target 4,950 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Genus with 'buy' - price target 2,300 pence
Deutsche Bank starts PZ Cussons with 'buy' - price target 130 pence
Deutsche Bank starts C&C Group with 'buy' - price target 185 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Britvic with 'buy' - price target 1,040 pence
Deutsche Bank starts AG Barr with 'buy' - price target 685 pence
RBC raises abrdn price target to 140 (135) pence - 'underperform'
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
Deutsche Bank starts Treatt with 'hold' - price target 500 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Nichols with 'hold' - price target 1,100 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Greencore with 'sell' - price target 105 pence
Deutsche Bank starts Fevertree Drinks with 'buy' - price target 1,600 pence
Oddo BHF raises BHP Group to 'neutral'
Berenberg cuts Marlowe price target to 710 (720) pence - 'buy'
