  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:29:47 2023-03-10 am EST
10.66 EUR   -7.41%
05:12aBanks Shares Slide Hammers FTSE as U.S. Jobs Data Looms
DJ
05:10aRobert Walters hails record annual profit
AN
05:01aEuropean Bank Shares Tumble After U.S. Banks Lose Billion Dollars in Value
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

European Bank Shares Tumble After U.S. Banks Lose Billion Dollars in Value

03/10/2023 | 05:01am EST
By Ed Frankl


Shares in European banks dived on Friday, tracking U.S. banking stocks overnight that fell on market jitters after tech-focused lender SVB Financial Group said it lost $2 billion selling assets following a slump in deposits.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks the continent's largest lenders, was down 4.1% at 0920 GMT.

Among Europe's larger banks, HSBC Holding PLC shares in London are down 5.5%, Lloyds Banking Group falls 3.1%, Deutsche Bank AG dives 7.9%; BNP Paribas SA slumps 3.9%; ING Groep NV sinks 5.3%; Intesa Sanpaolo SpA drops 3.1%; Banco Santander SA dips 5.2%; and UBS Group AG tumbles 4.5%.

The fall in the sector's stocks wipes out some of the gains in market value that banks have made since the start of the year, driven by a strong set of earnings on the back of rising interest rates that fed into income from loans.

However, since the start of the year, the index is still up 13%, according to FactSet data.

More than $50 billion was wiped out Thursday from the top four U.S. lenders--JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup--spooked by contagion fears after SVB's decision to sell a large chunk of its securities portfolio at a loss.

While the sharp rise in interest rates and bond yields over the past year was expected to expose some issues in financial services, SVB's issues don't constitute a Lehman moment for the industry, according to analyst Gary Greenwood of Shore Capital.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 0500ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.65853 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -4.72% 3.598 Delayed Quote.34.47%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -6.20% 30.54 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
BNP PARIBAS -3.16% 60.74 Real-time Quote.17.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.47% 1.19762 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.72284 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
CITIGROUP INC. -4.10% 48.6 Delayed Quote.12.05%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -7.17% 10.68 Delayed Quote.8.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.059 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -5.06% 589.9 Delayed Quote.20.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012191 Delayed Quote.0.94%
ING GROEP N.V. -4.03% 12.514 Real-time Quote.14.47%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -2.65% 2.462 Delayed Quote.21.82%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -2.94% 49.9403 Delayed Quote.13.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.61083 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -1.36% 1051.95 Delayed Quote.8.78%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.16.38%
UBS GROUP AG -3.88% 19.32 Delayed Quote.16.77%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -6.18% 41.13 Delayed Quote.6.18%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Financials
Sales 2022 27 059 M 28 621 M 28 621 M
Net income 2022 4 028 M 4 261 M 4 261 M
Net cash 2022 38 370 M 40 586 M 40 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,14x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 23 456 M 24 811 M 24 811 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,02x
Nbr of Employees 84 930
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11,51 €
Average target price 13,94 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG8.75%24 811
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042