European banks plan 'home grown' rival to Visa and Mastercard by 2025

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A pan-European payments network
can be in place by 2025 to make the continent a "master of its
own destiny" in a sector dominated by American duo Visa
and Mastercard, the project's top official said on
Wednesday.
The European Payments Initiative (EPI) was launched last
July and became an interim company in December with 22 banks as
shareholders.
The banks have until December to commit to implementing over
the following three years the new network for a physical payment
card and digital counterpart.
European Union and European Central Bank policymakers have
long wanted a "home grown" payments scheme which they could
regulate directly and build "autonomy" in core financial
services.
"We can bring choice to consumers but also to merchants in
the future," EPI Chief Executive Martina Weimert told an online
event.
European consumers have traditionally preferred using cash
but a trend towards digital and contactless payments has grown,
fuelled by lockdowns to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
"This will give us and for the whole European economy more
sovereignty, more independence, becoming masters of our own
destiny here," Weimert said.
Priority will be given to European players in building the
new network, she added.
Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, BNP Paribas
, ING, Societe Generale and
Sabadell are among the 22 banks from seven EU countries,
including France, Germany and Spain who are backing the venture,
with another seven national markets in discussion over joining.
It would be normal for EPI to take time to build up trust
among consumers, just as PayPal and Apple Pay did, she said.
"We think that we can nevertheless have a very nice market
positioning at the European scale because of the size of the
European market, and 50% of all transactions in the euro as
still cash transactions," Weimert said.
"I am not saying we want to have cash disappearing but at
least reducing part of it."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jonathan Oatis)