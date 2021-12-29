European shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Defensive sectors boost index for a third day
* Banks, tech outperform STOXX 600 YTD
* Deutsche Bank slips on BaFin's ~$10 mln fine
Dec 29 (Reuters) - European shares rose for a third straight
session in thin holiday trading on Wednesday, hovering near an
all-time high hit last month, supported by gains in banks and
retail stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.3% to 489.61, a
hair's breadth away from a record high of 490.58 hit in
mid-November.
Retail stocks were the biggest gainers, while
defensive sectors such as healthcare and industrial
stocks rose 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.
France's CAC 40 was flat, falling from a record high
on Tuesday, as the country's new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour
period hit a record high of 179,807 on Tuesday.
"Europe's restrictions will have a tail impact, but for now,
markets are overwhelmingly pricing in the (Omicron) variant as a
milder incarnation, despite its easier contractibility," said
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Britain's FTSE 100 jumped 1.1% on higher oil prices
and slim prospects of lockdowns in the country till the
year-end.
"With market activity reduced for the holiday season,
investors continue to tentatively price in a global recovery
hitting a minor bump, and not a pothole," Halley added.
Fears of hawkish central bank moves and tapering have sent
equities into a tailspin several times this year. But the STOXX
600 has largely had a bull run in 2021 thanks to accommodative
monetary policy and stimulus measures, with tech and
financial stocks seeing the highest gains.
However, analysts have mixed views going into 2022 as
inflation fears, COVID-19 risks and an energy crunch persist.
Many believe inflation running hot will pressure central banks
to exit from policy accommodation sooner than expected.
Spain's IBEX rose 1%, a day after its parliament
approved a 2022 budget and a major spending plan that could be
one of the largest in the country's history.
Deutsche Bank fell 0.3% after the German
financial regulator said it had fined the bank about $10 million
for controls related to the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, a
setback for the nation's largest lender in its attempts to
restore its reputation.
BPER Banca added 1.7% after agreeing to hire 550
new staff and make 300 temporary contracts permanent on top of
1,700 exits that Italy's fifth-largest bank already announced in
September.
