Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:45:53 2023-03-27 am EDT
8.737 EUR   +2.31%
03:30aTake Five: And let there be calm
RE
03:19aEuropean stocks rebound as banking jitters ease
RE
02:56aStocks called higher as banking crisis fears ease
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks rebound as banking jitters ease

03/27/2023 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks rallied in early deals on Monday, as calm descended on markets following a turbulent week for banking shares that was fuelled by worries about stability in the sector after the collapse of Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.3% by 0705 GMT, with investors drawing comfort from news that First Citizens BancShares Inc would acquire Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans.

European banks jumped 2.8% after shedding 3.8% on Friday when Deutsche Bank sparked a rout in the sector. The German lender's shares were up 6.1% after tumbling 8.5% on Friday.

Shares of Swiss bank UBS, which took over Credit Suisse in a rescue deal last week, added 2.5%, but still remained about 15% below the pre-deal levels.

Credit Suisse rose 3.6%. Swiss financial regulator FINMA said over the weekend that it was considering whether to take disciplinary action against the bank.

Novartis climbed 4.9% after the Swiss drugmaker said its Kisqali breast cancer drug had been shown to cut the risk of recurrence in women who were diagnosed at an early stage of the disease.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 3.70% 8.874 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. -1.11% 582.55 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
NOVARTIS AG 5.79% 80.68 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 1.02% 444.46 Delayed Quote.3.58%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 1.03% 1032.34 Delayed Quote.5.51%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UBS GROUP AG 0.75% 17.37 Delayed Quote.0.32%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
03:30aTake Five: And let there be calm
RE
03:19aEuropean stocks rebound as banking jitters ease
RE
02:56aStocks called higher as banking crisis fears ease
AN
02:36aFutures up sharply, eyes on banks
AN
01:56aStocks seen up, but sentiment still cautious
AN
01:50aA buyer for SVB soothes broader markets, but default stress haunts banks
RE
01:44aRupee firms on inflow hopes, banking crisis jitters remain
RE
12:56aMarketmind: Banks are leaking money
RE
12:29aIndian shares open higher as SVB acquisition hopes aid sentiment
RE
12:27aAsia shares skittish, US and Europe futures edge higher
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 268 M 30 409 M 30 409 M
Net income 2023 4 073 M 4 382 M 4 382 M
Net cash 2023 52 216 M 56 171 M 56 171 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,56x
Yield 2023 5,34%
Capitalization 17 403 M 18 721 M 18 721 M
EV / Sales 2023 -1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 -1,09x
Nbr of Employees 84 930
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 8,54 €
Average target price 13,96 €
Spread / Average Target 63,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-19.34%18 721
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer