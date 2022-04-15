Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/14 11:35:05 am EDT
10.98 EUR   +0.73%
08:41aEXCLUSIVE : Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary receipt delisting
RE
04/14Deutsche Bank investor Capital Group sells most of big stake - Filing
RE
04/14DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary receipt delisting

04/15/2022 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. Dollar and Russian Ruble banknotes in Sarajevo

(This April 14 story corrects first dateline from Washington to London)

By Sinead Cruise and Carolina Mandl

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian companies and global banks including BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JPMorgan could profit if Moscow moves to de-list Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The potential windfall is due to the fees that bank issuers of depositary receipts can contractually charge investors when they cancel the product.

It is unclear how much companies and banks could make or if banks will charge the fees and risk angering investors who say it would be unfair given the extraordinary circumstances which have been triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, the fees could potentially translate into hundreds of millions of dollars according to Reuters' calculations based on fee data provided by the sources.

Assailed by Western sanctions, Moscow is preparing to de-list Russian company depositary receipts from foreign exchanges and convert them into local Russian securities in a bid to reduce foreigners' control over these companies.

Depositary receipts are certificates issued by a bank representing shares in a foreign company traded on a local stock exchange. They allow investors to dabble in overseas stocks in their own geography and time zone.

There are more than 30 depositary receipts on Russian companies including Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil and Norilsk Nickel issued by BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, JPMorgan, among others, trading on U.S. and European markets.

Under standard agreements, depositary receipts can be canceled by the issuer or the investor. When that happens, the investor typically gets cash from the sale of the underlying shares, although they have the right to take custody of the shares instead.

Banks charge an administration fee, typically around $0.05 per receipt, which may be shared with the companies, two sources said.

If Moscow de-lists Russian depositary receipts, banks will have to cancel the products. Banks could still charge the fees, even though their hand was forced, according to three sources.

For example, an investor in Rosneft with 150 million depositary receipts representing the same number of shares in the company could be on the hook for $7.5 million in cancellation fees, according to Reuters' calculations.

Sweeping Western sanctions could make it challenging for banks to transfer the cash to some companies.

Regardless, some investors say the fees should not apply. One global asset manager told Reuters that if Russia passes the de-listing law there should be no fees as investors would have no choice in the matter. The other two sources, however, say banks still have to cover their costs.

BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment. Russian companies did not respond to a Reuters emails seeking comment.

MARKET FREEZE

As Western sanctions pummeled Russian stocks from late February, the Moscow exchange closed and the Russian central bank banned foreigners from transferring shares out of their custody accounts. It also barred foreigners from selling Russian shares.

The restrictions made it nearly impossible for banks to cancel receipts when asked by investors anxious to slash their Russia exposure.

With curbs on custodians recently lifted, BNY Mellon, Citi and JPMorgan have resumed processing cancellations. But because the foreign banks still can't sell the shares, investors have to take custody of them instead. To do that, investors need an account in Russia, which many don't have.

As a result, a lot of investors are likely to hold onto the receipts for the time being, according to three people.

Many investors are worried, however, about the de-listing bill which Russia is preparing.

Aside from the potential cancellation fees, investors are worried about what will happen if they can't open a local custody account.

In a note to clients, JPMorgan said clients may be able to open a Russian account under some unspecified circumstances if the new law is passed.

(Editing by Michelle Price, Megan Davies and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.73% 10.976 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
GAZPROM -5.43% 222.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LUKOIL -4.44% 4879.5 End-of-day quote.-25.76%
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL -3.80% 20004 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS -5.86% 93.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -3.71% 391 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
08:41aEXCLUSIVE : Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary receipt delisting
RE
04/14Deutsche Bank investor Capital Group sells most of big stake - Filing
RE
04/14DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/14Possible Delisting Of Russian Depositary Receipts Could Result In Hefty Paydays For Ban..
MT
04/13Deutsche Bank Discusses Lithium Americas' Planned US Asset Separation
MT
04/13Deutsche Bank Says Bank of Canada to Provide Canadian Dollar Support
MT
04/13MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 13, 2022
04/13EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Waver as Investors Digest Inflation Data
DJ
04/13JOHN RAINEY : Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Earnings
DJ
04/12German Bosses Discuss Russian Energy Supply Sanctions with Chancellor Scholz
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 224 M 27 260 M 27 260 M
Net income 2022 3 150 M 3 404 M 3 404 M
Net cash 2022 57 499 M 62 141 M 62 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,84x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 22 481 M 24 296 M 24 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,70x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,98 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-0.38%24 296
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.61%370 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.55%302 997
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%254 236
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%189 060
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.06%183 003