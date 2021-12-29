Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/29 03:59:54 pm
11.108 EUR   -1.47%
12:52pEuropean Bourses Largely Lower as Holiday-Thinned Trading Continues, Omicron Cases Soar
MT
09:18aFinancial Stocks Gain Premarket Wednesday
MT
09:04aFinancial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financial Shares Edge Lower -- Financials Roundup

12/29/2021 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and lenders ticked down.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields traded near the highest rate in about a month, with investors seeing only limited economic impact from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, given evidence suggesting it produces milder symptoms than earlier strains. Shorter-dated yields, which have recently been drifting higher, saw some steadying on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank was fined nearly $10 million by Germany's financial regulator for not having strong enough controls around data submissions that help set a European interest-rate benchmark. Deutsche Bank said there is no indication it actually submitted any incorrect data, and that it is taking measures to improve the controls.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1710ET

All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:52pEuropean Bourses Largely Lower as Holiday-Thinned Trading Continues, Omicron Cases Soar
MT
09:18aFinancial Stocks Gain Premarket Wednesday
MT
09:04aFinancial
MT
07:38aDeutsche Bank Fined 8.7 million Euros by German Regulator for EURIBOR Control Measures
MT
05:12aTech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swell
RE
04:11aDeutsche Bank Fined $10 Million by German Watchdog For Euribor Contributions
MT
03:08aDeutsche Bank fined almost $10 mln over Euribor controls
RE
12/28Polaris Closes Purchase of 145-Room Hotel in Sapporo, Japan using $22 Million Loan; Sha..
MT
12/28Explainer-The Libor era nears its end
RE
12/24Deutsche Bank's Forecasts for GDP Growth in Canada
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 083 M 28 464 M 28 464 M
Net income 2021 1 867 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 61 086 M 61 086 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 23 282 M 26 340 M 26 419 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,53x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,27 €
Average target price 11,96 €
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG25.98%26 340
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.84%468 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION47.28%365 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%247 417
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.35%197 101
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.60%193 062