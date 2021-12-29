Financial Shares Edge Lower -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders ticked down.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields traded near the highest rate in about a month, with investors seeing only limited economic impact from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, given evidence suggesting it produces milder symptoms than earlier strains. Shorter-dated yields, which have recently been drifting higher, saw some steadying on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank was fined nearly $10 million by Germany's financial regulator for not having strong enough controls around data submissions that help set a European interest-rate benchmark. Deutsche Bank said there is no indication it actually submitted any incorrect data, and that it is taking measures to improve the controls.

