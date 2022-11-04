Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Deutsche Bank AG
News
Summary
DBK
DE0005140008
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
(DBK)
Add to my list
Report
02:29 2022-11-04 pm EDT
02:29 2022-11-04 pm EDT
9.722
EUR
+0.55%
02:12p
Financial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
RE
01:49p
Deutsche bank says we are fully aligned with bafin on the measur…
RE
01:45p
German regulator bafin says it has ordered deutsche bank to take…
RE
Financial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
11/04/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German financial regulator BaFin said on Friday it has ordered Deutsche Bank to take specific measures to better prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
© Reuters 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
26 683 M
26 042 M
26 042 M
Net income 2022
3 766 M
3 676 M
3 676 M
Net cash 2022
38 370 M
37 449 M
37 449 M
P/E ratio 2022
5,53x
Yield 2022
3,06%
Capitalization
19 698 M
19 225 M
19 225 M
EV / Sales 2022
-0,70x
EV / Sales 2023
-0,57x
Nbr of Employees
84 556
Free-Float
92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
9,67 €
Average target price
12,16 €
Spread / Average Target
25,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing
Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr
Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke
Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert
Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
-12.24%
19 225
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-19.82%
373 103
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-19.33%
287 925
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-22.95%
187 421
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-5.09%
173 530
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-23.15%
133 988
