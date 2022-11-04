Financial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German finance watchdog
BaFin has told Deutsche Bank to take specific
measures to improve efforts to prevent money laundering and
terrorism financing or face fines, the latest rebuke in
regulatory proceedings against the bank that started in 2018.
BaFin said in a brief statement on its website late on
Friday it had ordered the bank on Sept. 28 to take specific
measures or else face fines, part of regulatory requirements
that were imposed on the bank from September 2018.
The regulator declined to give further details.
Deutsche Bank said there were no new findings in BaFin's
order, that the deficiencies were previously identified and that
deadlines were mutually agreed.
"We are fully aligned with the BaFin on the necessary
measures and have already completed a large proportion of them,"
the bank said in its statement.
BaFin has repeatedly taken Deutsche to task over tougher
safeguards to prevent money laundering. In 2018, it installed
auditor KPMG as a special monitor at Deutsche to oversee
progress and last year expanded KPMG's mandate.
It has in the past taken issue with how the bank vets its
customers and monitors their transactions, among other routines.
Deutsche Bank's struggle to come to grips with the matter
came to a head in April, when prosecutors, federal police and
other officials searched the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt in
a move that Deutsche at the time said was linked to suspicions
of money laundering it had reported to the authorities.
