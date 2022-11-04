Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:02 2022-11-04 pm EDT
9.735 EUR   +0.68%
03:00pFinancial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
RE
02:12pFinancial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
RE
01:49pDeutsche bank says we are fully aligned with bafin on the measur…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls

11/04/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German finance watchdog BaFin has told Deutsche Bank to take specific measures to improve efforts to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing or face fines, the latest rebuke in regulatory proceedings against the bank that started in 2018.

BaFin said in a brief statement on its website late on Friday it had ordered the bank on Sept. 28 to take specific measures or else face fines, part of regulatory requirements that were imposed on the bank from September 2018.

The regulator declined to give further details.

Deutsche Bank said there were no new findings in BaFin's order, that the deficiencies were previously identified and that deadlines were mutually agreed.

"We are fully aligned with the BaFin on the necessary measures and have already completed a large proportion of them," the bank said in its statement.

BaFin has repeatedly taken Deutsche to task over tougher safeguards to prevent money laundering. In 2018, it installed auditor KPMG as a special monitor at Deutsche to oversee progress and last year expanded KPMG's mandate.

It has in the past taken issue with how the bank vets its customers and monitors their transactions, among other routines.

Deutsche Bank's struggle to come to grips with the matter came to a head in April, when prosecutors, federal police and other officials searched the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt in a move that Deutsche at the time said was linked to suspicions of money laundering it had reported to the authorities. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, additional reporting by Tom Sims. Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.59% 9.726 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
FINES INC. 1.82% 1565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
03:00pFinancial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
RE
02:12pFinancial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
RE
01:49pDeutsche bank says we are fully aligned with bafin on the measur…
RE
01:45pGerman regulator bafin says it has ordered deutsche bank to take…
RE
09:22aRestaurant Brands Brief: Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy, PT of US$6..
MT
06:37aDeutsche Bank plans to sell Panda bonds in China
RE
06:16aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Liberum cuts British Land; Exane cuts Sains..
AN
05:40aIndia says Xiaomi misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments
RE
01:30aSocGen profit tops forecast, France lags
RE
11/03Markets expect Fed to lift policy rate above 5% by March
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 683 M 26 042 M 26 042 M
Net income 2022 3 766 M 3 676 M 3 676 M
Net cash 2022 38 370 M 37 449 M 37 449 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,53x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 19 814 M 19 338 M 19 338 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,56x
Nbr of Employees 84 556
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,67 €
Average target price 12,16 €
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-12.24%19 225
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.82%373 103
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.33%287 925
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.95%187 421
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.09%173 530
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-23.15%133 988