Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best
known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG take
on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday
after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was
59.
Jain, who was born in India, spent two decades building
Deutsche Bank into one of the world's top universal banks. He
was the first non-European to lead the German institution.
In the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008 and the
European debt crisis that followed, Jain pushed Deutsche to
remain Europe’s “last man standing” as U.S. firms pulled ahead
in global banking.
The years of expansion into risky investment banking
businesses came back to haunt the bank, as regulation made
complex trades more costly. As co-chief executive he struggled
to cut back the risk and to get a grip on a long list of
scandals that led to billions of dollars in fines.
He resigned from the German lender in 2015, and had been the
president of U.S. financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald
since 2017.
"He will be remembered for his leadership in financial
services and his deep commitment to conservation," said Larry
Fink, chief executive of BlackRock Inc, who said he knew Jain
well.
Born in the Indian city of Jaipur, Jain earned his bachelors
at the University of Delhi before completing an MBA at the
University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
A lifelong vegetarian, he loved wildlife photography,
safaris in Kenya’s Masaai Mara and wilderness conservation, his
family said.
He joined Deutsche in 1995 to launch a division specializing
in hedge funds and derivatives. He then headed bond trading and
emerging markets and later, as head of the investment bank, he
out-earned his boss, then-CEO Josef Ackermann.
He was appointed to Deutsche's management board in 2009 and
was responsible for the corporate and investment bank division
from 2010. From 2012 to 2015, he was co-CEO.
"Anyone who worked with Anshu experienced a passionate
leader of intellectual brilliance," said present CEO, Christian
Sewing.
Jain was diagnosed in January 2017 with duodenal cancer,
which affects the small intestine, but managed to outlive his
initial diagnosis by four years, the family said.
"To his last day, Anshu stood by his lifelong determination
to 'not be a statistic'," the family said.
