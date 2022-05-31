German police raid Deutsche Bank's DWS unit

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - German police staged raids on the
DWS unit of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, the state
prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, giving no further details.
DWS said it has continuously cooperated with regulators and
authorities and would continue to do so.
No one at Deutsche Bank was immediately available to
comment.
Handelsblatt business daily first reported the raid.
According to Handelsblatt, the raid by around 50 officials
on Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters and the nearby
building housing the DWS Group was over green-washing
allegations against the latter.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as
Germany's financial regulator BaFin have separate investigations
into allegations that DWS overstated how it used sustainable
investing criteria to manage investments.
DWS has denied those allegations.
Fund managers have rapidly amassed billions of dollars of
assets that are meant to have an environmental or social
profile, but there is growing scrutiny over how firms define and
apply environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.
(Writing by Miranda Murray
Editing by Madeline Chambers, Kirsten Donovan)