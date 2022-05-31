Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/31 05:55:43 am EDT
10.41 EUR   -2.19%
05:21aGerman police raid Deutsche Bank's DWS unit
RE
05/30Bermuda Court Appoints Provisional Liquidators for Goldin Financial; Adjourns Winding-Up Hearing
MT
05/26INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
German police raid Deutsche Bank's DWS unit

05/31/2022 | 05:21am EDT
The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen in front of one of the bank's office buildings in Frankfurt

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - German police staged raids on the DWS unit of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, the state prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, giving no further details.

DWS said it has continuously cooperated with regulators and authorities and would continue to do so.

No one at Deutsche Bank was immediately available to comment.

Handelsblatt business daily first reported the raid.

According to Handelsblatt, the raid by around 50 officials on Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters and the nearby building housing the DWS Group was over green-washing allegations against the latter.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as Germany's financial regulator BaFin have separate investigations into allegations that DWS overstated how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage investments.

DWS has denied those allegations.

Fund managers have rapidly amassed billions of dollars of assets that are meant to have an environmental or social profile, but there is growing scrutiny over how firms define and apply environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.07% 10.412 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA -2.60% 34.48 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
Financials
Sales 2022 25 591 M 27 592 M 27 592 M
Net income 2022 3 328 M 3 588 M 3 588 M
Net cash 2022 27 166 M 29 290 M 29 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 21 641 M 23 333 M 23 333 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,65 €
Average target price 13,16 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-3.38%23 333
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%239 963
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%187 264
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939