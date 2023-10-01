BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German financial regulator BaFin will send a special monitor to Deutsche Bank following problems at its Postbank unit, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Sunday citing sources close to the matter.

Both BaFin and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The issues at Postbank included disruptions in online offerings, difficulty in reaching customer service and long processing times, BaFin has said.

BaFin said two weeks ago it would "take relevant supervisory measures if appropriate". (Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)