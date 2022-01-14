Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/14 02:03:48 pm
11.974 EUR   -1.85%
01:58pGlobal crypto funds post sharp gains in 2021 -BarclayHedge
RE
11:08aUS bond funds post ouflows on expectations of Fed tightening
RE
09:38aToday on Wall Street: Back to reality
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global crypto funds post sharp gains in 2021 -BarclayHedge

01/14/2022 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global cryptocurrency funds racked up steep gains last year after most digital currencies soared in price, led by bitcoin and ether amid strong institutional interest and greater acceptance from regulators worldwide, according to BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions

The BarclayHedge cryptocurrency traders index was up 138.1% for 2021, according to data the firm posted on Friday, showing results for about 39 funds, or less than 50% of the digital asset management firms it tracks. That followed record gains of 173% in 2020, as crypto funds benefited from extreme volatility that the coronavirus pandemic stoked across financial markets.

Bitcoin gained 60% in 2021 as it hit a record peak of $69,000 in November, while ether, the token used for the Ethereum blockchain, surged roughly 400%.

"There is an air of legitimacy now. Bitcoin is no longer viewed as an esoteric digital currency used only on the fringes by techies and cypherpunks," according to CoinDesk's annual crypto and blockchain review for 2021.

For the month of December, however, crypto funds showed losses of around 11%, as bitcoin and ether slumped as well. Bitcoin dropped 19% last year, while ether fell 20%.

"Crypto was the only sub-sector that didn't make money in December, as many of the industry's headline assets suffered whiplash from a sharp price downturn," said Ben Crawford, head of research at BarclayHedge.

Crypto's more traditional cousin, foreign exchange, on the other hand, turned in modest returns in 2021.

BarclayHedge's currency trader's index showed a gain of 2.2% last year, based on 60% of funds that reported. Currently there are 40 FX programs tracked by BarclayHedge.

The 2021 gain for FX funds followed a 4% rise in 2020. Returns were subdued last year as global central banks kept a lid on interest rates, depressing volatility.

Currency funds' returns, meanwhile, showed an anemic 0.23% rise in December.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.61% 37823 Real-time Quote.-8.76%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.13% 43137 Real-time Quote.-8.06%
CRAWFORD & COMPANY 1.54% 7.9 Delayed Quote.3.87%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.02% 11.954 Delayed Quote.10.73%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.20% 0.076527 Real-time Quote.-3.96%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 1.76% 2891.3 Real-time Quote.-12.44%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 1.33% 3301.5 Real-time Quote.-11.71%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
01:58pGlobal crypto funds post sharp gains in 2021 -BarclayHedge
RE
11:08aUS bond funds post ouflows on expectations of Fed tightening
RE
09:38aToday on Wall Street: Back to reality
08:58aEmployees Stage 'Warning Strikes' At Deutsche Bank's Postbank Amid Wage Increase Talks
MT
08:24aDeutsche's Postbank faces strike as German wage talks heat up
RE
08:08aDeutsche Bank Sees Germany's GDP Growth at 4% in 2022 Despite A Technical Recession at ..
MT
07:59aCN Rail Raised To Buy From Hold and Target Price Lifted To US$137 from US$129 at Deutsc..
MT
06:57aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
06:52aCN RAIL BRIEF : Deutsche Bank Adds This Is Worth Over US$20 Billion In Equity Value at Tod..
MT
06:51aCN RAIL BRIEF : Deutsche Bank Says "We estimate CN's existing management and Board have le..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 147 M 28 690 M 28 690 M
Net income 2021 1 848 M 2 109 M 2 109 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 61 416 M 61 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 25 194 M 28 892 M 28 744 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,45x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,20 €
Average target price 12,08 €
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG10.73%28 892
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.24%497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.60%399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%252 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.72%223 285
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.42%197 644