DÜSSELDORF/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank may be in for more trouble over the chaos at its retail subsidiary Postbank. German financial regulator Bafin wants to send a special envoy to the institution to make sure the customer chaos at Postbank is cleared up, the German newspaper Handelsblatt ("HB"/Monday) reported, citing several people familiar with the matter. The overseer is to monitor whether the bank is meeting the ambitious timetables it committed to in September. The measures are a reaction to the failures of Postbank and its mortgage lender DSL to process customer transactions. Bafin and Deutsche Bank would not comment on the information to the newspaper./men