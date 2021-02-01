Log in
Deutsche Bank AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/01/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Deutsche Bank announced on January 24, 2021, that it had launched an internal investigation of its engagement with certain customers. According to the Financial Times, the investigation will determine if the Company’s "staff mis-sold sophisticated investment banking products to clients in breach of EU rules and then colluded with individuals within these companies to share the profits." The Financial Times further states "Deutsche believes that some of its staff knowingly sold inappropriate or unsuitable products to customers who may not have been able to understand and shoulder the risk they were taking," and that the investigation is not "looking at a few isolated cases, but at what appears to be a broader pattern of misconduct over several years." Based on this news, shares of Deutsche Bank dropped over the next several trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23 708 M 28 650 M 28 650 M
Net income 2020 -259 M -313 M -313 M
Net cash 2020 34 913 M 42 192 M 42 192 M
P/E ratio 2020 -69,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 278 M 20 973 M 20 880 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,08x
Nbr of Employees 86 984
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,83 €
Last Close Price 8,37 €
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-6.48%20 973
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.26%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.18%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 407
