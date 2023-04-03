Advanced search
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:54:30 2023-04-03 pm EDT
9.508 EUR   +1.62%
IT changeover annoys Postbank customers - bank sees no major problems

04/03/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
FRANKFURT/BONN (dpa-AFX) - The latest wave of technology changeovers at Postbank has again cost some customers their nerves. Complaints about error messages and problems logging on to online banking could be read on social networks such as Twitter and on portals such as "allestörungen.de" on Monday.

Deutsche Bank, to which Postbank belongs, spoke of an overall successful transfer of millions of data. For continuing restrictions, the bank asked for apologies in a statement sent on Monday evening: "Currently, the Postbank app is temporarily unavailable. Our teams are working at full speed to find a solution. We ask our customers to excuse this temporary restriction."

Postbank had informed customers in advance that there would be restrictions from Friday to Monday inclusive due to the transfer of customer data to a joint IT platform with Deutsche Bank: From March 31, 5 p.m., until April 3, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, banking transactions were therefore neither possible via Postbank app via smartphone nor online on the home computer or by telephone. Withdrawing cash from Postbank ATMs was also not possible during the changeover.

"On Monday morning, all branches nationwide were able to open as usual and the ATMs and service terminals went into operation as planned. There were no technical disruptions or outages," Deutsche Bank said.

In the case of credit cards, Postbank customers may not be able to view their transactions for up to ten days as a result of the data move, according to earlier information from project manager Karsten Roesch. "The credit card can usually always be used, there are hardly any restrictions," Roesch had emphasized in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "It is the viewing of balances and transactions, which only works in the follow-up."

Measured in terms of the number of customers, the third wave of data transfer that has now been completed was the largest: data from around five million Postbank customers was brought onto the joint platform, according to earlier information: current accounts, call money and time deposits as well as savings products.

The "Unity" project is scheduled to be completed by mid-2023. By then, twelve million Postbank customers will have been brought together with seven million Deutsche Bank customers in Germany on a single IT platform. In this way, Deutsche Bank aims to save 300 million euros per year from 2025 onwards./ben/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
08:44aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
08:05aDeutsche Bank No Longer Sees A Contraction in UK 2023 GDP
MT
07:38aUK Economy to Avoid Contraction in 2023, After 4Q GDP Upgrade, DB Says
DJ
06:24aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Mostly Lo..
DJ
06:11aEuropean Midday Briefing: Investors Digest OPEC+ Production Cut
DJ
05:55aDeutsche Bank no longer sees UK GDP contracting in 2023
RE
05:07aDeutsche Bank no longer expects UK GDP to contract in 2023
RE
Financials
Sales 2023 28 267 M 30 711 M 30 711 M
Net income 2023 4 068 M 4 420 M 4 420 M
Net cash 2023 52 216 M 56 732 M 56 732 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,00x
Yield 2023 4,87%
Capitalization 19 066 M 20 751 M 20 715 M
EV / Sales 2023 -1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 -1,04x
Nbr of Employees 84 930
Free-Float 93,3%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,36 €
Average target price 13,96 €
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-11.64%20 715
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.83%383 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 780
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%221 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 185
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
