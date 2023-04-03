IT changeover annoys Postbank customers - bank sees no major problems

FRANKFURT/BONN (dpa-AFX) - The latest wave of technology changeovers at Postbank has again cost some customers their nerves. Complaints about error messages and problems logging on to online banking could be read on social networks such as Twitter and on portals such as "allestörungen.de" on Monday.

Deutsche Bank, to which Postbank belongs, spoke of an overall successful transfer of millions of data. For continuing restrictions, the bank asked for apologies in a statement sent on Monday evening: "Currently, the Postbank app is temporarily unavailable. Our teams are working at full speed to find a solution. We ask our customers to excuse this temporary restriction."

Postbank had informed customers in advance that there would be restrictions from Friday to Monday inclusive due to the transfer of customer data to a joint IT platform with Deutsche Bank: From March 31, 5 p.m., until April 3, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, banking transactions were therefore neither possible via Postbank app via smartphone nor online on the home computer or by telephone. Withdrawing cash from Postbank ATMs was also not possible during the changeover.

"On Monday morning, all branches nationwide were able to open as usual and the ATMs and service terminals went into operation as planned. There were no technical disruptions or outages," Deutsche Bank said.

In the case of credit cards, Postbank customers may not be able to view their transactions for up to ten days as a result of the data move, according to earlier information from project manager Karsten Roesch. "The credit card can usually always be used, there are hardly any restrictions," Roesch had emphasized in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "It is the viewing of balances and transactions, which only works in the follow-up."

Measured in terms of the number of customers, the third wave of data transfer that has now been completed was the largest: data from around five million Postbank customers was brought onto the joint platform, according to earlier information: current accounts, call money and time deposits as well as savings products.

The "Unity" project is scheduled to be completed by mid-2023. By then, twelve million Postbank customers will have been brought together with seven million Deutsche Bank customers in Germany on a single IT platform. In this way, Deutsche Bank aims to save 300 million euros per year from 2025 onwards./ben/DP/he