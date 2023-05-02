Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:37:39 2023-05-02 pm EDT
9.710 EUR   -2.34%
12:48pIndia's Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 million - filing
RE
12:44pDeutsche Bank Sees Peru's Central Bank Starting to Cut Rates in June
MT
11:45aIndia's Go First Airways Says Company's Total Debt Is 65.21 Billion Rupees As On April 28 - Filing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 million - filing

05/02/2023 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian airline Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, owes financial creditors 65.21 billion Indian rupees ($798 million), its bankruptcy filing showed.

As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in the filing, which was seen by Reuters.

"However, considering the present financial situation of the corporate applicant, defaults to financial creditors would be imminent," the filing said.

Lenders were not aware of the airline's plans to file for voluntary insolvency and will meet soon to take stock of the situation, said two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

The filing lists Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank among Go First's financial creditors.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Emails sent to the other banks were not immediately answered.

The airline's total liabilities to all creditors stand at 114.63 billion rupees, the filing shows. This includes dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors.

"Currently, the assets of the company are not sufficient to meet its liabilities," the airline said in the filing.

The company has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including 12.02 billion rupees to vendors and 26.60 billion rupees to aircraft lessors.

It has received notices from lessors for termination of aircraft lease agreements and some have started actions against the company to ground or repossess aircraft, the filing said.

Six lessors have also invoked letters of credit issued to them by lenders, it said.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; Writing by Ira Dugal; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Arpan Chaturvedi


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIS BANK LIMITED -0.46% 878.35 End-of-day quote.-5.94%
BANK OF BARODA 0.19% 188.1 Delayed Quote.1.10%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.83% 84.7 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA -0.49% 30.2 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -3.12% 9.633 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
IDBI BANK LIMITED 0.37% 54.85 Delayed Quote.0.55%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:48pIndia's Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 million - filing
RE
12:44pDeutsche Bank Sees Peru's Central Bank Starting to Cut Rates in June
MT
11:45aIndia's Go First Airways Says Company's Total Debt Is 65.21 Billion Rupees As On April ..
RE
11:36aGo first airways says central bank of india, bank of baroda, idb…
RE
11:34aKey Fed officials see low-rate world as likely to return one day
RE
07:50aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:16aFed in stride to pole-vault 5% policy rate, then perhaps catch its breath
RE
06:15aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:36aHSBC raises Rightmove to 'buy' from 'hold'
AN
03:58aAussie jumps, yen at weakest in 15 years vs euro, as central banks split
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 573 M 31 347 M 31 347 M
Net income 2023 4 063 M 4 458 M 4 458 M
Net cash 2023 34 859 M 38 244 M 38 244 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,18x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 20 236 M 22 201 M 22 201 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,40x
Nbr of Employees 86 712
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,94 €
Average target price 13,46 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-6.09%22 201
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.32%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 550
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%151 997
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer