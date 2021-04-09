Innovation in Capital Markets: How Deutsche Bank has introduced ESG issuance to leveraged finance clients

Whilst ESG is well established in the investment grade debt market, it is a relatively new phenomenon in leveraged finance. Deutsche Bank, as a leader in European leveraged finance, is at the forefront of bringing this innovation to clients. In this podcast we discuss when ESG considerations started becoming important in leveraged finance, the outlook for the market globally and expected innovations for ESG in 2021. Listen to:

Henrik Johnson, Co-head of the Investment Bank EMEA

Trisha Taneja, Head of ESG Advisory in Origination & Advisory

Jeremy Selway, Head of European Leveraged Finance Capital Markets