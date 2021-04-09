Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Innovation in Capital Markets: How Deutsche Bank has introduced ESG issuance to leveraged finance clients

04/09/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whilst ESG is well established in the investment grade debt market, it is a relatively new phenomenon in leveraged finance. Deutsche Bank, as a leader in European leveraged finance, is at the forefront of bringing this innovation to clients. In this podcast we discuss when ESG considerations started becoming important in leveraged finance, the outlook for the market globally and expected innovations for ESG in 2021. Listen to:

  • Henrik Johnson, Co-head of the Investment Bank EMEA
  • Trisha Taneja, Head of ESG Advisory in Origination & Advisory
  • Jeremy Selway, Head of European Leveraged Finance Capital Markets

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
11:41aINNOVATION IN CAPITAL MARKETS : How Deutsche Bank has introduced ESG issuance to..
PU
11:33aBLACKROCK  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts BlackRock's Price Target to $847 From $837, M..
MT
10:50aPRESS RELEASE  : TUI AG: Successful issue of -2-
DJ
10:50aPRESS RELEASE  : TUI AG: Successful issue of convertible bonds of 400 million Eu..
DJ
10:32aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Bank of New Yor..
MT
10:31aFRANKLIN RESOURCES  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Franklin Resources t..
MT
10:29aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Brookfield ..
MT
10:27aAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Apollo Global ..
MT
10:25aAFFILIATED MANAGERS  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Affiliated Managers..
MT
10:19aCREE  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Cree's Price Target to $110 From $100, Maintains H..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 940 M 27 270 M 27 270 M
Net income 2021 583 M 693 M 693 M
Net cash 2021 25 034 M 29 759 M 29 759 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 21 351 M 25 412 M 25 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,48x
Nbr of Employees 84 659
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 9,26 €
Last Close Price 10,34 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG15.57%25 412
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%470 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%342 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ