International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Societe Generale SA are
changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year in the
United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is aligning its working week
with most global markets.
The German bank will from Jan. 3 operate Monday-Friday in
the Sunni Muslim-ruled country, instead of the current
Sunday-Thursday as is common around the Middle East, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Wall Street-based JPMorgan is also adapting the same week in
UAE https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-announces-move-saturday-sunday-weekend-state-news-agency-2021-12-07,
along with flexible practices such as a break for Muslim
prayers on Fridays, the bank said in a statement.
France-based Societe Generale's spokesperson said it is
implementing Saturday-Sunday weekend from Jan. 2 in its Dubai
and Abu Dhabi entities, according to an emailed statement.
Bloomberg News was the first to report https://bloom.bg/3GXvwrq
on Sunday that JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Corp
and Societe Generale will switch to a Saturday-Sunday
weekend in the UAE.
Representatives of Bank of America did not immediately
respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The banks' move comes after the UAE said on Dec. 7 that it
would shift to a four-and-a-half day week with a Saturday-Sunday
weekend from the start of next year.
Private companies are, however, free to choose their own
working week in the oil-producing Gulf state which is the
region's commercial, trade and tourism hub.
Over the past year, the UAE has taken measures to make its
economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a
time of growing economic rivalry with Saudi Arabia.
