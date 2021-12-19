Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week

12/19/2021 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Deutsche Bank AG is seen in Tokyo

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Societe Generale SA are changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is aligning its working week with most global markets.

The German bank will from Jan. 3 operate Monday-Friday in the Sunni Muslim-ruled country, instead of the current Sunday-Thursday as is common around the Middle East, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Wall Street-based JPMorgan is also adapting the same week in UAE https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-announces-move-saturday-sunday-weekend-state-news-agency-2021-12-07, along with flexible practices such as a break for Muslim prayers on Fridays, the bank said in a statement.

France-based Societe Generale's spokesperson said it is implementing Saturday-Sunday weekend from Jan. 2 in its Dubai and Abu Dhabi entities, according to an emailed statement.

Bloomberg News was the first to report https://bloom.bg/3GXvwrq on Sunday that JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale will switch to a Saturday-Sunday weekend in the UAE.

Representatives of Bank of America did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The banks' move comes after the UAE said on Dec. 7 that it would shift to a four-and-a-half day week with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of next year.

Private companies are, however, free to choose their own working week in the oil-producing Gulf state which is the region's commercial, trade and tourism hub.

Over the past year, the UAE has taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a time of growing economic rivalry with Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.49% 43.88 Delayed Quote.44.77%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.16% 10.93 Delayed Quote.22.14%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.83% 4.1271 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.28% 156.76 Delayed Quote.26.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.17% 72.96 Delayed Quote.44.26%
S&P 500 -1.03% 4620.64 Delayed Quote.23.02%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -2.25% 28.67 Real-time Quote.68.43%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -2.12% 70.345 Delayed Quote.49.15%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
11:18aInternational banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week
RE
12/17DEUTSCHE BANK : wins seven CMD debt capital market awards
PU
12/17DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Pillar 3 report Q2 2021
PU
12/17DEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS2011171860
PU
12/17DEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS2011171605
PU
12/17DEUTSCHE BANK : "A man of principle" - Christian Sewing on the outgoing Bundesbank Preside..
PU
12/16Factbox-U.S. banks tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron variant spreads
RE
12/16Deutsche Bank Says CP Rail's Lowered 2021 Guidance Underscores Its Recent Downgrade to ..
MT
12/16Wirtek expands leadership with a new CFO
AQ
12/15Deutsche Bank's M&A business in Q4 extremely strong, executive says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 036 M 28 136 M 28 136 M
Net income 2021 1 883 M 2 116 M 2 116 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 60 496 M 60 496 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 22 571 M 25 450 M 25 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,56x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,93 €
Average target price 11,96 €
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Nate Huebscher Vice President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG22.14%25 450
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.24%463 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.77%359 118
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%242 668
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.52%201 133
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.88%191 188