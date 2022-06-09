Investor and activists critical of DWS at AGM amid greenwashing claims

* Follows raids and CEO resignation
* Shares down more than 20% since August
* U.S. and German authorities investigating DWS
* Outgoing CEO stresses DWS financial performance
FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - Union Investment, a large
shareholder in the Deutsche Bank fund arm DWS, said it would
vote against DWS' management and supervisory board at Thursday's
annual general meeting.
The voting plans, disclosed by the investor to Reuters in an
email, come amid allegations that DWS misled investors
about "green" investments.
It is a largely symbolic move from a minority stakeholder
but underscores investor frustration and is a vote of no
confidence in Deutsche Bank which controls and
oversees the fund manager with its nearly 80% stake.
The Association of Ethical Shareholders and climate
activists also called on investors to vote against management
and the supervisory board.
Thursday's shareholder meeting comes a week after the chief
executive of DWS said he would step down and after raids by
prosecutors over the allegations.
The raids and departure of DWS CEO Asoka Woehrmann mark
another setback for Deutsche Bank, which has been trying to move
on from regulatory breaches, including money laundering and
securities mis-selling that resulted in billions in fines.
DWS has repeatedly denied it misled investors, and both DWS
and Deutsche have said they are cooperating with regulators and
authorities.
Union Investment is DWS' third-largest shareholder, with a
1.16% stake, according to Refinitiv data.
DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Union
Investment's stance.
At Thursday's investor meeting, Woehrmann stressed to
shareholders that 2021 revenues grew 22% and net profit 40%,
according to prepared remarks.
Karl von Rohr, chair of the DWS supervisory board and
Deutsche Bank's co-deputy CEO, praised Woehrmann and assured
shareholders that "we will take decisive action if misconduct is
proven here or elsewhere," but called for a "presumption of
innocence".
DWS shares have fallen more than 20% since allegations
emerged in August.
Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
German financial watchdog BaFin launched separate investigations
into the whistleblower allegations that DWS marketed its funds
as greener than they were.
Last week, German prosecutors said that "sufficient factual
evidence has emerged" to show that sustainable factors were
taken into account in a minority of investments "but were not
taken into account at all in a large number of investments,"
contrary to statements in DWS fund sales prospectuses.
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, Editing by Miranda
Murray and Elaine Hardcastle)