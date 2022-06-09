Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Bank AG
  News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:33 2022-06-09 am EDT
10.15 EUR   +0.11%
05:18aDeutsche Bank's DWS and allegations of 'greenwashing'
RE
05:07aInvestor and activists critical of DWS at AGM amid greenwashing claims
RE
05:00aUnion Investment to vote against DWS management and supervisory board at AGM
RE
Investor and activists critical of DWS at AGM amid greenwashing claims

06/09/2022 | 05:07am EDT
* Follows raids and CEO resignation

* Shares down more than 20% since August

* U.S. and German authorities investigating DWS

* Outgoing CEO stresses DWS financial performance

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - Union Investment, a large shareholder in the Deutsche Bank fund arm DWS, said it would vote against DWS' management and supervisory board at Thursday's annual general meeting.

The voting plans, disclosed by the investor to Reuters in an email, come amid allegations that DWS misled investors about "green" investments.

It is a largely symbolic move from a minority stakeholder but underscores investor frustration and is a vote of no confidence in Deutsche Bank which controls and oversees the fund manager with its nearly 80% stake.

The Association of Ethical Shareholders and climate activists also called on investors to vote against management and the supervisory board.

Thursday's shareholder meeting comes a week after the chief executive of DWS said he would step down and after raids by prosecutors over the allegations.

The raids and departure of DWS CEO Asoka Woehrmann mark another setback for Deutsche Bank, which has been trying to move on from regulatory breaches, including money laundering and securities mis-selling that resulted in billions in fines.

DWS has repeatedly denied it misled investors, and both DWS and Deutsche have said they are cooperating with regulators and authorities.

Union Investment is DWS' third-largest shareholder, with a 1.16% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Union Investment's stance.

At Thursday's investor meeting, Woehrmann stressed to shareholders that 2021 revenues grew 22% and net profit 40%, according to prepared remarks.

Karl von Rohr, chair of the DWS supervisory board and Deutsche Bank's co-deputy CEO, praised Woehrmann and assured shareholders that "we will take decisive action if misconduct is proven here or elsewhere," but called for a "presumption of innocence".

DWS shares have fallen more than 20% since allegations emerged in August.

Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and German financial watchdog BaFin launched separate investigations into the whistleblower allegations that DWS marketed its funds as greener than they were.

Last week, German prosecutors said that "sufficient factual evidence has emerged" to show that sustainable factors were taken into account in a minority of investments "but were not taken into account at all in a large number of investments," contrary to statements in DWS fund sales prospectuses.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, Editing by Miranda Murray and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
