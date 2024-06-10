NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has raised its target price for Deutsche Bank from 17.70 to 19.00 euros and left its rating at "Overweight". The bank is a remarkable turnaround story under the current management, wrote analyst Kian Abouhossein in a study published on Monday. The focus is now on phase 2 - value creation in the business with wealthy private clients./ag/mis

Publication of the original study: 07.06.2024 / 19:24 / BST

First dissemination of the original study: 10.06.2024 / 00:15 / BST

