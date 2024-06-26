By Emese Bartha

Lithuania issued 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in July 2031-dated bonds via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Books for the transaction closed in excess of EUR3 billion, excluding joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set 90 basis points above mid-swaps. The bond, which has a 3.500% coupon, was priced at 98.895, at a yield of 3.682%, the same bank said.

Lead managers of the deal are Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-24 1043ET