Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Malaysia sues Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Coutts over 1MDB

05/10/2021 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Motorcyclists pass a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's now-defunct 1MDB state fund is suing units of Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Coutts & Co to recover billions in alleged losses from a corruption scandal at the fund, court documents seen by Reuters showed.

1MDB is claiming $1.11 billion from Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, $800 million from J.P. Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd and $1.03 billion from a Swiss-based Coutts unit, and interest payments from all of them, according to the lawsuit.

The claims are premised on "negligence, breach of contract, conspiracy to defraud/injure, and/or dishonest assistance", 1MDB said in the documents, filed at a Kuala Lumpur court on Friday.

The three companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the claims in the lawsuit.

Malaysia's finance ministry said on Monday that 1MDB and a former unit had filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding the fund and its ex-subsidiary. It did not identify any of the individuals or entities being sued.

Malaysian business daily The Edge first reported the suits against the banks and others.

JP Morgan and Coutts declined to comment on the report.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson said: "We have not been served any papers, and we are not aware of any basis for a legitimate claim against Deutsche Bank."

Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, in a wide-ranging scandal that has implicated high-level officials, banks and financial institutions around the world.

Malaysian authorities have previously said there were billions of dollars more that were unaccounted for.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan; additional reporting by Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Martin Petty and Pravin Char)

By Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
09:35aMARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Bank, Coutts Face Malaysian Wealth Fund Lawsuits
MT
09:34aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Statements from shareholders as of 10 May 2021
PU
09:34aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Information on existing conditional capital pursuant to § 4 (3)..
PU
08:33aPRESS RELEASE  : Symrise signs EUR 500 million sustainability-linked Revolving C..
DJ
08:29aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Deutsche Bank Lifts International Consoli..
MT
08:22aDeutsche Bank Previews This Week's UK Q1 GDP
MT
07:58aDEUTSCHE BANK  : What do investors expect from the bank with regard to sustainab..
PU
07:49aAGILON HEALTH  : Deutsche Bank Starts Agilon Health at Buy With $42 Price Target
MT
06:49aLOREAL  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:48aAMADEUS IT  : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 876 M 29 024 M 29 024 M
Net income 2021 1 086 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 46 031 M 46 031 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 23 692 M 28 795 M 28 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,90x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,31 €
Last Close Price 11,48 €
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG28.33%28 795
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.89%488 094
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.16%361 454
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%275 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 926
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%203 716