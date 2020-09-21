Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) in the Wake of Money Laundering Allegations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Labaton Sucharow a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB).

On September 20, Buzzfeed reported a comprehensive investigation of global financial institutions, having obtained "twenty-two thousand pages of never-before-released government documents." Among the documents were more than 2,100 suspicious activity reports, or SARs, which banks and other financial institutions submitted to the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, when they observe transactions that suggest money laundering or other illegal activity. Such reports can support investigations and intelligence gathering — but by themselves they are not evidence of a crime. The FinCen files included suspicious activity reports filed by nearly 90 financial institutions.

The FinCEN Files investigation reveals that Deutsche managers, including top executives, had direct knowledge for years of serious failings that left the bank vulnerable to money launderers. Documents show two warnings sent to committees that included Paul Achleitner, Deutsche’s chair, and one sent to the bank's supervisory board.

Buzzfeed reports -- Another top Deutsche executive, Christian Sewing, ran the audit division when one of its teams gave the Moscow office a clean bill of health, despite evidence that it could not even produce a list of its clients, let alone verify that they were who they said they were. Sewing is now Deutsche’s CEO.

On September 21, premarket, Deutsche Bank was trading down over 7% on heavy volume.

If you are a former or current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of Deutsche Bank and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
09:48aUBS eying new acquisition, Deutsche Bank’s suspicious transactions
09:40aANALYST VIEW-Bank stocks knocked as Suspicious Activity Reports come to light
RE
09:36aNATIONAL LITIGATION FIRM LABATON SUC : DB) in the Wake of Money Laundering Alleg..
BU
08:47aGermany says FinCEN money laundering revelations are not new
RE
08:46aBank shares slide on reports of rampant money laundering
AQ
08:45aBank shares slide on reports of rampant money laundering
AQ
08:39aHSBC, StanChart shares fall to 22-year lows on reports of illicit money flows
RE
08:14aCOMMERZBANK : Germany says FinCEN money laundering revelations are not new
RE
07:37aEurope lockdown fears trigger worst stocks sell-off in three months
RE
04:44aEurope lockdown fears trigger worst stocks sell-off in 3 months
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 921 M 27 028 M 27 028 M
Net income 2020 -1 128 M -1 331 M -1 331 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 708 M 27 708 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 781 M 18 722 M 18 609 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,65x
Nbr of Employees 86 824
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,52 €
Last Close Price 7,67 €
Spread / Highest target 5,21%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG10.92%18 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.17%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.95%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.75%142 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group