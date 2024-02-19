China Reports Smallest Foreign Investment Increase In Over Two Decades

China reported the smallest amount of annual foreign direct investment since the 1990s last year, amid capital outflow pressure and challenges attracting foreign capital due to tensions with the West.

How War in Europe Boosts the U.S. Economy

European rearmament and American aid to Ukraine are flowing back to the defense industrial base.

A Broker's 34-Year Wait for a Stock-Market Boom

Japan's Nikkei is poised to break the record it set more than 34 years ago. A broker who survived the crash that followed shares what he learned.

The Man Who Tamed the World's Most Troubled Bank

Christian Sewing pulled Deutsche Bank to firmer ground, but investors have yet to fully buy into the comeback story.

Investors Hit Pause on 2024's Market Rally

Major U.S. indexes finished the week lower, led Friday by real estate and technology stocks, after hotter-than-expected inflation readings.

Fed's Daly says patience is needed to finish the job on inflation

Three rate cuts in 2024 is a 'reasonable baseline,' San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Friday.

Wholesale prices post biggest increase in five months, PPI shows. The inflation fight is not over.

Wholesale costs rose in January at the fastest pace in five months, another sign that inflation may not slow toward the Federal Reserve's 2% target as fast as hoped.

Housing starts post sharpest drop since April 2020

Construction of new U.S. homes fell nearly 15% in January, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Consumer sentiment rises to 31-month high on slowing inflation and strong job market

Consumer sentiment crept up in early February to a 31-month high on newfound optimism on the economy.

How the White House's New Global Economic Strategist Sees the World

Daleep Singh, a PGIM economist heading back to the White House, says the world's challenges are going to require more fiscal spending.

