Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:21 2022-10-21 am EDT
8.898 EUR   -0.35%
10:01aPvr : Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:11aDeutsche Bank Reportedly Cuts Dozens of Investment Banking Staff
MT
07:13aDeutsche Bank Unveils Targets To Cut Financed Emissions By 2030, 2050
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/21/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.10.2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Bank AG
Street: Taunusanlage 12
Postal code: 60325
City: Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.07 % 0.00 % 3.07 % 2066773131
Previous notification 2.90 % 0.00 % 2.90 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 63426897 0.00 % 3.07 %
Total 63426897 3.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-CPR Asset Management S.A. % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Etoile Gestion % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
-Amundi Deutschland GmbH % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
-Amundi Austria GmbH % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
-Amundi Iberia SGICC,SA % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
-Amundi Japan Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Oct 2022


21.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1468657  21.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1468657&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
10:01aPvr : Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
08:11aDeutsche Bank Reportedly Cuts Dozens of Investment Banking Staff
MT
07:13aDeutsche Bank Unveils Targets To Cut Financed Emissions By 2030, 2050
MT
06:40aDeutsche Bank eyes 23% cut in emissions tied to oil & gas loans by 2030
RE
06:40aDeutsche Bank : publishes targets for carbon footprint reduction
PU
06:21aJPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank's Sheppard for UK investment banking
RE
05:57aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
04:40aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: HSBC cuts Asos; Berenberg likes Synthomer
AI
04:33aDeutsche Bank to Layoff Investment Banking Staff in UK, US
MT
03:41aDeutsche Bank investment bank job cuts to include staff in Britain - source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 756 M 26 303 M 26 303 M
Net income 2022 3 520 M 3 461 M 3 461 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 33 421 M 33 421 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 18 151 M 17 844 M 17 844 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,46x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,93 €
Average target price 12,03 €
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-18.96%17 844
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.42%340 633
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.25%270 424
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%203 277
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.02%165 671
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.22%144 251