  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/17 05:25:43 am
13.781 EUR   -0.74%
04:58aPhilippines in talks with banks on green bond issue
RE
02/16Slovenia Raises EUR750 Million in Dual-Tranche Bond Tap -- Update
DJ
02/16Slovenia Raises EUR750 Million in Dual-Tranche Bond Tap
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philippines in talks with banks on green bond issue

02/17/2022 | 04:58am EST
* Finmin says yet to decide on size, tenure of offer

* Looking at opportunity in different currency markets

MANILA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said on Thursday the government was in talks with various banks on the appropriate structure for its planned maiden green bond offering.

The discussions include the size and tenure of the bonds, and the government was also "looking at a window of opportunity in different currency markets," he told reporters.

The Philippines - one of Asia's most active issuers of sovereign bonds - in November announced its plan to issue green bonds in line with its effort to mobilise funds for capital-intensive climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

Dominguez did not give any specific timing for the green bond issue nor identify the banks involved in the talks.

On Wednesday, fixed income news provider IFR reported the Philippines had mandated Bank of China, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs , Mizuho Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS for a potential U.S. dollar bond offering in the ESG format.

Citing a source aware of the development, IFR said the Philippines was looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion from medium to long-term bonds.

The Philippines is yet to make an official announcement on the mandate.

A Reuters source with knowledge of Philippine plan, however, said the Philippines' first sovereign green bond offer may not just involve a dollar-denominated issue, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.63% 3.13 Delayed Quote.12.10%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.07% 66.95 Delayed Quote.10.86%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.42% 8.342 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.97% 13.768 Delayed Quote.26.01%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.20% 101.15 Delayed Quote.3.05%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -4.96% 522 Delayed Quote.22.35%
UBS GROUP AG -1.06% 18.735 Delayed Quote.15.26%
Financials
Sales 2021 25 148 M 28 590 M 28 590 M
Net income 2021 1 851 M 2 104 M 2 104 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 61 199 M 61 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 28 681 M 32 607 M 32 607 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,16x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 13,88 €
Average target price 12,87 €
Spread / Average Target -7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Head-Human Resources
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG26.01%32 607
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.29%456 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.17%385 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%256 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.18%225 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.85%206 514