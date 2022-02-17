Philippines in talks with banks on green bond issue

* Finmin says yet to decide on size, tenure of offer
* Looking at opportunity in different currency markets
MANILA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Philippine Finance Secretary
Carlos Dominguez said on Thursday the government was in talks
with various banks on the appropriate structure for its planned
maiden green bond offering.
The discussions include the size and tenure of the bonds,
and the government was also "looking at a window of opportunity
in different currency markets," he told reporters.
The Philippines - one of Asia's most active issuers of
sovereign bonds - in November announced its plan to issue green
bonds in line with its effort to mobilise funds for
capital-intensive climate adaptation and mitigation projects.
Dominguez did not give any specific timing for the green
bond issue nor identify the banks involved in the talks.
On Wednesday, fixed income news provider IFR reported the
Philippines had mandated Bank of China, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, Mizuho Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered
and UBS for a potential U.S. dollar bond
offering in the ESG format.
Citing a source aware of the development, IFR said the
Philippines was looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion from
medium to long-term bonds.
The Philippines is yet to make an official announcement on
the mandate.
A Reuters source with knowledge of Philippine plan, however,
said the Philippines' first sovereign green bond offer may not
just involve a dollar-denominated issue, but declined to
elaborate.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor,
Martin Petty)