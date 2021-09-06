Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Podcast: hiring and developing the next generation of tech talent

09/06/2021 | 06:52am EDT
News September 6, 2021
Podcast: hiring and developing the next generation of tech talent

In a weekly podcast for employees, Deutsche Bank's head of communications, Jörg Eigendorf, talks to bank employees about their work and the topics that move them. This time he interviewed Bernd Leukert, Management Board Member for Technology, Data and Innovation.

Listen to the podcast and hear from Bernd about why the bank is looking for tech talents with strong engineering skills, what makes Deutsche Bank an attractive place to be for technologists, what role the partnership with Google Cloud plays, and why he believes in diverse teams.

Please click on the picture below to listen to the podcast.

Financials
Sales 2021 24 459 M 29 008 M 29 008 M
Net income 2021 1 835 M 2 177 M 2 177 M
Net cash 2021 53 490 M 63 438 M 63 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 21 749 M 25 845 M 25 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,61x
Nbr of Employees 83 797
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 10,54 €
Average target price 11,49 €
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG17.80%25 845
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.51%476 581
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.43%345 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.33%197 553
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.36%181 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.32%166 174