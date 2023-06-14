Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:42:14 2023-06-14 am EDT
9.877 EUR   +0.17%
03:12aRenewed Greenpeace protest against Deutsche Bank fund subsidiary DWS
DP
02:11aGreenpeace activists climb Deutsche Bank building to protest investment policies
RE
01:27aActivists protest on canopy of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renewed Greenpeace protest against Deutsche Bank fund subsidiary DWS

06/14/2023 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Greenpeace has again used the "greenwashing" allegations against Deutsche Bank's fund subsidiary DWS as an opportunity for a protest action. Early Wednesday morning, activists from the environmental organization climbed onto the canopy of Deutsche Bank's twin towers in downtown Frankfurt, within sight of DWS headquarters. According to a Greenpeace spokesman, eleven activists were on the canopy in the morning. There, they unfurled a banner of about 100 square meters with the inscription "DWS verpflichten, Klima schützen!" (Obligate DWS, protect the climate!).

According to Greenpeace, the occasion for the action was DWS's annual general meeting this Thursday (June 15). "Greenwashing is structurally anchored at DWS. As majority shareholder, Deutsche Bank has a duty to put an end to DWS's climate-damaging business practices," Greenpeace financial expert Mauricio Vargas demanded in the statement. Protest actions by Greenpeace against DWS had also taken place in March this year and in October 2022.

The asset manager DWS is accused of selling so-called green financial products as "greener" than they actually are - "greenwashing" in other words. The investigation was initiated by the former DWS sustainability officer Desiree Fixler, who publicly criticized her former employer. At the beginning of last year, the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office had started investigations against employees and responsible persons of DWS on suspicion of capital investment fraud.

DWS had always denied the "greenwashing" allegations. In June last year, however, the boss was replaced: Asoka Wohrmann was replaced by Stefan Hoops from Deutsche Bank.

In the text of his speech at this year's DWS Annual General Meeting, which was published in advance, Hoops said of the "greenwashing" allegations: "DWS has been cooperating actively, openly and transparently with the authorities since the investigations began. The clarification of the allegations and the conclusion of the external investigations remain a top priority for the management."/ben/fm/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.09% 9.877 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA 0.32% 31.76 Delayed Quote.4.28%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
03:12aRenewed Greenpeace protest against Deutsche Bank fund subsidiary DWS
DP
02:11aGreenpeace activists climb Deutsche Bank building to protest investment policies
RE
01:27aActivists protest on canopy of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt
DP
12:47aGreenpeace climbs Deutsche Bank HQ to protest climate investment policies
RE
06/13Deutsche Bank Changes Its View on Policy Rates in Brazil
MT
06/13Factbox-Analysts bet bumper Turkish rate hikes on the way
RE
06/13Germany Issues EUR4.5 Billion in August 2053 Green Bund Syndication -- Update
DJ
06/13Deutsche Bank : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
06/13MORNING BID AMERICAS-Inflation anxiety, yet S&P 500 keeps on running
RE
06/13Fed kicks off meeting-by-meeting policymaking amid high uncertainty
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 434 M 30 710 M 30 710 M
Net income 2023 4 073 M 4 399 M 4 399 M
Net cash 2023 34 859 M 37 649 M 37 649 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,16x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 20 067 M 21 674 M 21 674 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,41x
Nbr of Employees 86 712
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,86 €
Average target price 13,50 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-6.88%21 674
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 043
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%235 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.23%232 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.52%167 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.31%156 956
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer