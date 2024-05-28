MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - A Russian court ruled on Tuesday that a 239-million-euro ($259 million) claim by a venture of Kremlin-owned Gazprom against Deutsche Bank should be partially satisfied, according to the court's document.

Other details have not been revealed.

Deutsche Bank said in emailed comments that the court decision is neither final nor enforceable as of Tuesday.

"Once we have received the complete court decision, we will analyze it and decide on further steps," it said.

The bank has said it had already provisioned around 260 million euros for the case.

Deutsche Bank was among the guarantor lenders under a contract for the construction of a gas processing plant in Russia with Linde, which was terminated due to Western sanctions.

A number of lawsuits were filed by St Petersburg-based RusChemAlliance, a joint venture 50% owned by Gazprom which is the operator of the project.

The St Petersburg arbitration court ordered last week that Deutsche Bank's and Commerzbank's assets, accounts, property and shares be seized in Russia as part of the lawsuit involving the German banks.

Gazprom has also launched several counter proceedings in Russia, threatening the European counterparties with fines if they continue litigation outside Russia.

($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Birgit Mittwollen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)