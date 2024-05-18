MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court has ordered that Deutsche Bank's assets, accounts, property and shares be seized in Russia as part of a lawsuit involving the German bank, court documents showed.

The bank was one of the guarantor lenders under a contract for the construction of a gas processing plant in Russia with Germany's Linde, which was terminated due to Western sanctions.

The lawsuit was filed by St Petersburg-based RusChemAlliance, a joint venture 50% owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom which is the operator of the project.

The St Petersburg arbitration court has barred Deutsche Bank from exercising its 100% interest in the authorised capital of its Russian subsidiary, as well as Deutsche Bank Technology Center LLC.

The court has also imposed the seizure of up to 238.6 million euros ($259 million) in securities, real estate and bank accounts of Deutsche Bank, as well as its Russian subsidiary and Deutsche Bank Technology Center.

Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt said it had already provisioned around 260 millions for the case.

"We will need to see how this claim is implemented by the Russian courts and assess the immediate operational impact in Russia," the bank said in a statement.

The Russian court on Friday ordered UniCredit's assets, accounts and property, as well as shares in two subsidiaries, be seized as part of a parallel lawsuit.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Reuters; Additional reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Louise Heavens and David Holmes)