Saudi Arabia's PIF hires banks to advise on ESG -IFR

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth
fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has hired five
international banks as members of an environmental, governance
and social (ESG) panel for its medium-term capital-raising
strategy, IFR News reported on Monday.
Sources told Reuters in July that PIF sent banks a request
for proposals to help it set up an ESG framework that would
allow it to expand its funding base by attracting ESG-focused
investors.
The hydrocarbon-rich Gulf has seen a surge of interest in
ESG-related initiatives and deals amid growing awareness among
global investors about ESG risks.
Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC and Standard Chartered were
hired to advise the investment fund's global capital finance
division on an ESG framework for public market capital raisings,
IFR, a fixed income news service owned by Refinitiv, reported.
IFR also said that Saudi Arabia's finance ministry hired
HSBC and JPMorgan as structuring agents for the
kingdom's sustainability financing framework.
"The structuring of Saudi Arabia's Sustainability Financing
Framework is a strategic step in line with the Kingdom's
(Vision) 2030 direction towards sustainability and ESG
commitment," Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said in a
written statement to Reuters.
He said the recently announced "Green Saudi Initiative and
Green Middle East Initiative" demonstrate a roadmap to
environmental preservation, adding further details would be
announced later.
The establishment of PIF's framework could lead to a debut
multi-billion dollar bond sale before the end of 2021, banking
sources have previously told Reuters.
PIF did not respond to an emailed request for comment. The
banks also did not respond to requests or declined to comment.
PIF signed a $15 billion loan with a large group of banks in
March, which followed a $10 billion loan it took in 2019 that
was repaid last year and an $11 billion facility in 2018.
Neighbouring Oman is also in the early stages of working on
an ESG framework, sources told Reuters.
The Red Sea Development Company, owned by PIF, earlier this
year secured a $3.8 billion "green" loan for new hotels powered
by renewable energy.
