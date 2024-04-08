FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The financial supervisory authority Bafin received more complaints from consumers about banks, insurers and securities service providers last year than ever before since the authority began publishing its figures. Bafin counted a total of 38,233 cases. According to the figures, this was a good 62 percent more than in the previous year. The number of complaints from bank customers rose particularly sharply, increasing by almost 87 percent to 27,536. "A significant proportion of complaints about disruptions in private customer service at banks were made by a financial institution," explained Christian Bock, Head of the Bafin Consumer Protection Department on Monday.

According to the information, customers of credit institutions were particularly displeased by problems with account terminations, disruptions in customer service, late issuance of annual tax certificates and unauthorized fees for building society savings contracts. In connection with an IT changeover last year, there was also an increase in annoyance from Postbank customers who were temporarily unable to access their accounts or complained about delays in mortgage loans. Twelve million Postbank customers were merged with seven million Deutsche Bank customers in Germany on one platform as part of an IT changeover.

According to Bafin, insurance customers complained above all about slow claims processing and sluggish payment of insurance benefits. "Property and casualty insurers were also conspicuously often difficult to reach by telephone", Bock reported in the Bafin Journal. In the case of life insurers, customers were particularly bothered by the high level of insurance benefits. The total number of complaints about insurance companies rose by a good 20 percent to 7680 cases.

In the case of securities service providers, customer service was frequently criticized. Customers reportedly complained about long response times, inadequate replies or difficulties in connection with securities account transfers. The number of complaints here rose by a total of almost 18 percent to 2835. Investors complained about capital management companies in 182 cases (previous year: 96 complaints)./mar/DP/nas