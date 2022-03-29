Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain fines Deutsche Bank $3.3 million for 'very serious' infringement

03/29/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank is photographed early evening in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT/MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish supervisor CNMV has fined Deutsche Bank 3 million euros ($3.3 million) after finding the German lender had applied significantly higher spreads on clients' repurchases of structured bonds it issued and failing to disclose the fact.

On Tuesday, the Spanish government said in its official bulletin that the fine related to a "very serious infringement", without identifying the name of clients or the potential case it was referring to.

The issue is unrelated to one that involves the suspected mis-selling of risky investment bank products to customers in Spain that has resulted in a lawsuit and investigations.

Deutsche said it would appeal against the fine, the highest penalty in Spain since November 2018, when the CNMV fined Santander 4.5 million euros for improperly charging incentives to investment clients, according to public records from the supervisor.

According to the government gazette, Deutsche Bank had not applied the required measures to manage the "existing conflict of interest in the repurchase from clients of structured bonds issued by Deutsche Bank Group, applying significant spreads compared to their fair value of which customers were not informed."

The German lender said it had acted correctly in this situation, "applying conflict of interest management policies and taking additional measures in accordance with the regulations in force at the time of the events inspected".

($1 = 0.9048 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Jesús Aguado in Madrid; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
11:20aSpain fines Deutsche Bank $3.3 million for 'very serious' infringement
RE
11:10aDeutsche Bank Ordered to Pay $3.3 Million by Spain for Not Disclosing Higher Spreads on..
MT
10:51aBarclays picks Graham Warner as Americas head of International Corporate Banking
RE
09:00aDeutsche Bank Fined by Spanish Watchdog Over Repurchase of Products
DJ
08:27aDeutsche Bank Says Weekly Rail Volumes Down 2.2% Year Over Year
MT
07:36aFrench sportswear retailer Decathlon suspends activities in Russia
RE
07:32aTREASURIES-U.S. 2-10 yield curve closes in on inversion
RE
01:41aHsbc scraps references to ukraine 'war' in reports
AQ
03/28Deutsche Bank Says Investors Turn Net Short on The Canadian Dollar
MT
03/28DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 069 M 27 512 M 27 512 M
Net income 2022 3 083 M 3 384 M 3 384 M
Net cash 2022 57 499 M 63 102 M 63 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 23 982 M 26 319 M 26 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,66x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,66 €
Average target price 12,70 €
Spread / Average Target 8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Head-Human Resources
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG5.85%26 319
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.38%415 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.11%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%250 431
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.98%196 960
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%185 236