The CNMV said its move was based on facts that had also been determined by internal investigations carried out by the Deutsche Bank Group.
Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip)
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's stock market supervisor said on Thursday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Deutsche Bank for the advisory service to Spanish clients related to highly complex and risky financial derivative instruments on currencies.
The CNMV said its move was based on facts that had also been determined by internal investigations carried out by the Deutsche Bank Group.
Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip)
