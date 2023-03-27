Stocks, currencies pressured by banking crunch

*
MSCI EM stocks index headed for 1% gain in Q1
*
Geopolitical tensions also weigh on mood
*
Cbank meetings from Colombia, Thailand, Hungary eyed
during week
*
Brazil's Lula cancels trip to China due to pneumonia
March 27 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and
currencies dipped on Monday in a dull start to the final week of
the first quarter as fears about a global banking crunch
persisted, with South Africa's rand down ahead of a central bank
decision later this week.
EM stocks carried declines over from Friday when Germany's
biggest lender Deutsche Bank shares plunged alongside
a sharp jump in the cost of insuring its bonds against the risk
of default.
The MSCI's index for EM equities fell 0.9%, down
for the second straight day and on track for a small 1% gain in
the first quarter.
The broader upbeat picture for developing economy assets
that saw them come into favour in the final months of last year
and the start of 2023 has fizzled out amid concerns over growth
and interest rates and the banking sector.
"At this stage, the only predictive certainty is a further
tightening of lending conditions, and not just in the U.S.,"
said Vincent Chaigneau, head of research at Generali
Investments.
Shares in China and Hong Kong fell after data
showed the slump in Chinese industrial firms' profits deepened
in the first two months of 2023, and amid geopolitical tensions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday the
country would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
"Over the weekend we learnt that Putin plans to deploy
tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, despite Xi Jinping earlier
making it 'very clear' to Putin that he should not," Chaigneau
said.
The rouble strengthened, while most other EM
currencies weakened against the safe-haven dollar, helped by
rising oil prices and this week's month-end tax payment, which
usually sees exporters convert foreign exchange revenue to pay
local liabilities.
South Africa's rand fell 0.7%. The South African
Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its rate decision on Thursday,
with markets expecting a 25-basis-point hike.
Other EM central banks are also scheduled to decide on
lending rates this week, with Colombia's central bank seen
raising the interest rate to 13%, while The National Bank of
Hungary (NBH) is widely expected to keep its base rate steady at
13% on Tuesday.
The Bank of Thailand is set to implement its fifth
consecutive 25-basis-point interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cancelled a
trip to China due to medical reasons, and the March 27-31 visit
will be rescheduled for a later date.
Focus will now fall on an eagerly awaited fiscal framework
in Brazil, which was initially promised by Finance Minister
Fernando Haddad for March, but was postponed by Lula until after
the planned China trip.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jason
Neely)