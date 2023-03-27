Take Five: And let there be calm

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - At an incredible end to the
first quarter for financial markets, rattled by bank turmoil,
some stability will be much hoped for in coming days.
But don't bet on it. Regional U.S. banking stocks remain
near their lowest levels in two years, Europe is weighing up the
fallout from the forced UBS-Credit Suisse tie-up. And data will
show how much the market ructions are making recession more
likely.
Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Kevin
Buckland in Tokyo, Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Naomi
Rovnick, Amanda Cooper and Dhara Ranasinghe in London.
1/ A COCO-NUTS QUARTER
What a quarter. January saw the biggest rush into equities
for the first month of the year on record as investors loaded up
on cheap stocks. With "peak rates" essentially priced in, bond
yields at multi-year highs suddenly looked juicy. The threat of
inflation looked less severe and growth more robust. Crisis
averted!
Fast-forward a few weeks and a slew of crypto-companies have
folded, U.S. regional banks stocks have tanked in the wake of
Silicon Valley Bank collapse and 167-year old Credit Suisse has
imploded - and the writedown of some of its contingent
convertible bonds (CoCos) has whipped market volatility into a
2008-style frenzy.
"Peak rates" is coming faster than many expected, not
because inflation has been vanquished, but because central banks
are wary of fanning the flames of a credit crunch, right as the
banking sector wobbles.
2/ DON'T BANK ON IT
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a 90% share price drop
over two weeks in beleaguered First Republic Bank and a
shotgun marriage between Credit Suisse and UBS
to avert a wider crisis: banks have gone on a wild ride.
The turmoil may not be over yet. Shares of Germany's largest
bank Deutsche Bank plunged on Friday while wider indicators of
financial market stress were also flashing.
SNB chief Thomas Jordan reckons the next two weeks will be
vital to securing UBS's Credit Suisse takeover. Fed Chair Jerome
Powell said banking stress could trigger a credit crunch with
"significant" implications for a slowing U.S. economy.
And even as central banks and governments step in to stem
signs of panic, there's a new challenge to grapple with - a
social media-driven bank run that can be hard to control once
rumour and fear take hold.
As Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser puts it,
social media is a "complete game-changer" in bank runs.
Meanwhile, Swiss financial regulator FINMA said it was
considering whether to take disciplinary action against Credit
Suisse managers.
3/ DID YOU SAY AT1?
Credit Suisse's forced takeover by UBS involved $17 billion
of Additional Tier 1 debt, shock absorbers if a bank's capital
levels fall below a threshold, being wiped out.
Prices of banks' AT1s bonds tumbled following the news. Hong
Kong, Singapore, the European Union and Britain stepped into to
calm the unease.
Potential legal action is also possible after Swiss
authorities ruled that holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds would
get nothing in the deal. Shareholders, who usually rank below
debt investors when a company becomes insolvent, will receive
$3.23 billion.
Lawyers are assessing whether there is a case against the
Swiss authorities. How this plays out in coming days will be
watched closely.
The saga has also rocked the $275 billion AT1 bond market, as
investors scrutinise debt prospectuses for clauses that could
cast doubt over recovery prospects.
4/ DATA DIVE
U.S. data that will give insight into the health of the
consumer and the state of inflation is timely for investors
trying to weigh up whether the economy can stave off a downturn.
The banking crisis has prompted fears that lending will
slow, grinding the gears of the economy.
March's reading of consumer confidence is due on Tuesday.
The index unexpectedly fell in February.
On Friday, the February personal consumption expenditure
index will offer another look at inflation. It accelerated in
January, feeding fears about a more hawkish Federal Reserve.
The Fed raised rates by another quarter point on Wednesday,
but recast its outlook from a hawkish preoccupation with
inflation to a more cautious stance, given market turmoil that
has tightened financial conditions.
5/ INFLATION WATCH
Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will be watching
latest Tokyo inflation data closely.
After all, Ueda has the weight of his predecessor's decade
of massive stimulus on his shoulders when he takes over in
April.
Expectations are high that he will mastermind a delicate
unwinding of yield curve controls and negative interest rates
during his tenure, but a key question is when.
Ueda is in no rush, but pressure is building.
The release of Tokyo CPI for March on March 31 is likely to
show inflation has topped the BOJ's 2% target for a 10th
straight month. And wage inflation shows signs of catching up.
But policymakers say the economic recovery remains fragile.
And U.S. and European banks turmoil show how quickly a crisis
can surface, giving Ueda even more reason for caution.
(Graphics by Prinz Magtulis, Vincent Flasseur, Riddhima
Talwani; Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Bradley
Perrett)