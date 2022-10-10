Take Five: China's challenges

(Reuters) - Markets are shifting their focus east, with
Chinese data and policies in the spotlight as Beijing's
once-in-five years leadership reshuffle looks set to see
President Xi Jinping break with precedent and secure a third
term.
U.S. data will no doubt be scoured for signs of a long-hoped
Federal Reserve "pivot", while central bank and finance chiefs
gather in Washington for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting.
Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Kevin
Buckland in Tokyo, Ira Iosebashvili in New York, John O'Donnell
in Frankfurt, and Dhara Ranasinghe and Karin Strohecker in
London. Graphics by Vincent Flasseur and Kripa Jayaram.
1/ LEADER FOR LIFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to be appointed to an
unprecedented third five-year term as supreme leader in the week
to come. But the days leading up to the twice-a-decade Communist
party congress will be strewn with reminders of how damaging
some of his policies have been for the economy and markets.
Loan data could show how a system awash with cash still
can't find borrowers, as a property crisis and crippling
pandemic sap confidence. Exports have fallen victim to factory
shutdowns as part of those pandemic counter-measures.
Investors hope for a roadmap out of the draconian zero-COVID
policies, and wonder if "common prosperity" efforts will crush
more than just the real-estate, hi-tech and tutoring industries.
And part of Xi's vision is a China that includes Taiwan.
2/ ELUSIVE PIVOT
U.S. inflation numbers, retail sales data, consumer
sentiment gauges and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest
meeting will give market watchers plenty to chew over.
Signs that inflation is finally starting to slip from
multi-decade highs would be well received by investors, who have
repeatedly had hopes dashed for that elusive pivot away from the
Fed's market-punishing rate hikes. But another robust number on
Thursday could bolster the case for even more hawkishness.
Wednesday's Fed minutes could lend insight on Fed thinking
on the tenacity of inflation and how durable the U.S. economy is
likely to be given rising borrowing costs. Friday's retail sales
and consumer sentiment data should show how U.S. consumers are
faring after months of tighter monetary policy.
3/(NOT) OUT OF THE WOODS
Bank of England (BoE) intervention to stem a bond market
rout and a government U-turn on part of its unfunded tax-cutting
plan have bought some calm to UK markets.
But the coming days will put the modest recovery in sterling
and gilts to the test. It's a data heavy week, with UK August
jobs figures out on Tuesday and the August GDP estimate,
industrial output data and trade balance numbers out Wednesday.
The economy is flirting with recession and weak data could
pile pressure on the government to deliver longer-term growth
plans. Markets price in a 100 basis point November rate hike,
meaning sharply higher borrowing costs will likely add to
economic pain.
On Monday the BoE said it would launch a temporary expanded
collateral repo facility to help banks ease liquidity pressures
facing their client funds. Emergency BoE bond purchases expire
on Oct. 14. That could reveal just how much market nerves have
been calmed.
4/ A MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB
After an online storm of rumours over Credit Suisse's
future sent its stock tumbling and default insurance
cost soaring, the embattled lender will be keeping its fingers
crossed the coming days stay calm. In a bid to reassure
investors, Credit Suisse ended the week by announcing a bond
buyback of up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion).
The bank, beset by a series of scandals and losses, wants
time to work out the final details of an overhaul to claw back
the trust of sceptical investors and is set reveal its revamp
plan on Oct. 27.
The only difficulty: this vision requires another throw of
the dice and potentially further billions of francs in fresh
capital.
And the bank's woes cast a pall over Europe's financial
sector, already in the spotlight over how lenders will cope with
the latest market fallout. Germany's Deutsche Bank is among
those feeling the heat.
5/WORLD OF WOE
The who's who of finance and central banking descend on
Washington for the Oct. 10-16 International Monetary Fund and
World Bank annual meeting - the first full in person meeting
since October 2019.
There is plenty to discuss. A number of developing economies
are buckling under the toxic mix of high inflation, food and
energy shocks, elevated borrowing costs and the fallout from
climate change. Many - like Ghana, Egypt and Sri Lanka - need
financial help, knocking on the door of multilateral banks, the
lenders of last resort. Ukraine is pushing for a bespoke
programme to secure billions of funding.
But the stress is truly global, with central banks outside
the United States trying to shore up their currencies against a
surging dollar and the fallout from policy mistakes such as
Britain's mini-budget sending tremors through markets.
($1 = 0.9910 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Karin Strohecker Editing by Mark Potter and Toby
Chopra)