Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/27 02:42:08 pm
11.824 EUR   +3.54%
02:24pU.S. appeals court throws out Deutsche Bank traders' Libor-rigging convictions
RE
12:39pEuropean Stocks End Higher Following US Fed's Hawkish Stance
MT
12:14pDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. appeals court throws out Deutsche Bank traders' Libor-rigging convictions

01/27/2022 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a mask near the NYSE in the Financial District in New York

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out the convictions of two former Deutsche Bank AG traders for rigging Libor, once among the world's most important financial benchmarks, and ordered acquittals for both men.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan found a lack of evidence that Matthew Connolly and Gavin Black caused Deutsche Bank to make false Libor submissions.

Connolly, from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, had led Deutsche Bank's pool trading desk in New York, while Black worked on the bank's money market and derivatives desk in London.

Both were convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy in October 2018.

Connolly was sentenced https://www.reuters.com/article/us-deutsche-bank-libor-crime/ex-deutsche-bank-traders-avoid-prison-time-for-libor-scheme-idUSKBN1X32EH to six months of home confinement and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine, while Black received nine months of home confinement and a $300,000 fine. Federal prosecutors had sought "substantial" prison time for both.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are elated that Matt Connolly has been fully exonerated in this contrived case," said Kenneth Breen, a partner at Paul Hastings.

Black's lawyer Seth Levine, a partner at Levine Lee, was "deeply appreciative" of the outcome. "Mr. Black did his job, as he has lived his life, with honor and honesty," Levine said.

Before being phased out this month, Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, had underpinned hundreds of trillions of dollars of financial products including credit cards, mortgages and other loans. Libor had once been calculated based on submissions from 16 banks, including Deutsche Bank.

Prosecutors said Connolly directed subordinates to arrange false submissions consistent with his traders' interests, while Black encouraged false submissions to benefit his own derivative trading. The alleged conspiracy ran from 2004 to 2011.

Libor-rigging investigations resulted in about $9 billion of fines worldwide for banks, including $2.5 billion for Deutsche Bank https://www.reuters.com/article/us-deutschebank-libor-settlement/deutsche-bank-fined-record-2-5-billion-over-rate-rigging-idUSKBN0NE12U20150423 in 2015.

Connolly and Black's trial was the second in the United States of traders accused of rigging Libor for their own benefit. The convictions in 2015 of two former London-based Rabobank traders were also thrown out https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-rabobank-libor/u-s-appeals-court-voids-libor-convictions-of-ex-rabobank-traders-idUKKBN1A41N9 on appeal.

The case is U.S. v Connolly et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-3806. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Frances Kerry and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.95% 787.91 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 4.38% 11.92 Delayed Quote.3.65%
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:24pU.S. appeals court throws out Deutsche Bank traders' Libor-rigging convictions
RE
12:39pEuropean Stocks End Higher Following US Fed's Hawkish Stance
MT
12:14pDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Intel, UBS, The Gap, Netflix...
09:33aFinancial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
09:23aWall Street Set for Gains as US GDP Rises to 6.9% in Q4
MT
08:57aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 27, 2022
08:48aDeutsche Bank Raises Canadian National Railway's Price Target After Strong Q4 Results
MT
07:54aSiemens Energy weighs options for Siemens Gamesa integration -sources
RE
07:54aSiemens Energy weighs options for Siemens Gamesa integration -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 148 M 28 012 M 28 012 M
Net income 2021 1 851 M 2 061 M 2 061 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 59 962 M 59 962 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 23 583 M 26 300 M 26 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,52x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float -
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11,42 €
Average target price 12,06 €
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Head-Human Resources
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG3.65%26 609
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.59%435 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.17%370 772
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 774
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.84%210 377
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.23%206 243