U.S. bond investors worry deep slide will end 40-year bull market

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The 40-year bull market in
U.S. bonds is dead. Long live the bond bull market.
The U.S. Treasuries market began 2022 with one of its
biggest slides in history. Some bond investors are again worried
that the end is at hand for the decades-long run in U.S. debt,
which took yields on the benchmark 10-year note from a high of
15.3% in 1981 to 0.54% in March 2020.
But U.S. Treasury bears have a spotty track record on Wall
Street. The bond market has invariably bounced back from past
selloffs thanks in part to modest economic growth rates and a
comparatively dovish Fed.
The bearish view has gained traction now, however, as the
Federal Reserve signals it is ready to employ big rate hikes and
a speedy unwind of its balance sheet to bring down inflation
from 40-year peaks.
"Bonds were the bull market for the last 40 years, but they
will be one of the bear markets of the 2020s," said Michael
Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America Global
Research.
Yields on the 10-year benchmark US Treasury - which move
inversely to prices - are up 136 basis points this year at
2.87%. The ICE BoFA US Treasury Index has dropped near its
lowest levels since May 2019.
Bonds were one of the largest short positions among global
fund managers in a recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey.
Investors have pulled money from bond funds on net for the last
10 weeks, the longest losing streak since the end of 2013, ICI
data showed. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, the
most heavily traded bond-focused exchange traded fund, is down
18% this year.
Hartnett believes 10-year yields could hit 5% in coming
years, noting there may be tactical buying opportunities despite
the bearish secular outlook. Such a move would put yields at
their highest level since 2007.
Deutsche Bank analysts echoed the forecast of a 5% Treasury
yield peak in a note earlier this week, which also said
aggressive Fed tightening could send the economy into a
“significant recession” next year.
Another red flag: comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell
earlier this month on “front-end loading” the Fed’s hiking
cycle. Some investors have now penciled in 75 basis point
increases at the Fed's June and July meetings, following an
expected 50 basis point hike at next week’s Fed meeting.
A sustained period of bond weakness could have far reaching
effects, from weighing on companies’ borrowing costs to hurting
investors’ portfolios.
Treasury holdings among individual investors and mutual
funds stood at $4.39 trillion at the end of 2021, data from
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association showed.
Bonds overall make up some 20% of 401(k) accounts, according to
Morningstar.
“People are going to face for the first time in decades what
it means to have significant declines in their bond portfolios,"
said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at the Leuthold
Group. "It’s unique, it’s outsized, and it hurts.”
For stocks, the impact of higher Treasury yields has
depended on whether they are accompanied by rising consumer
prices, a study by LPL Financial showed – potentially spelling
troubling for equities in today's super-charged inflationary
environment.
Stocks notched an average gain of 6.4% in 13 periods of
rising bond yields between 1962 and 2016, compared to the
index’s long-term average of 7.1% during that period, the 2021
study showed.
When yields rose and inflation was high, however, the
average annual return fell to -0.4%.
The view that bonds are headed for years of losses is far
from universal. Some investors believe the Fed will successfully
tame inflation, allowing them to eventually pull back on
monetary policy tightening.
Andy McCormick, head of Global Fixed Income at T. Rowe
Price, said his funds have been buying 10-year Treasuries,
gauging that much of the Fed’s tightening is already priced in.
The selloff may also be attracting foreign buyers into
Treasuries, potentially helping stabilize prices – at least in
the short term.
A NatWest’s report said the 3% mark - which yields have
failed to breach - may be a “psychological level” that draws
foreign buyers.
Demand from foreign buyers at the two-year Treasury auction
earlier this week was the second highest ever in percentage
terms, said Lou Brien, a strategist at DRW Trading Group.
Ash Alankar, Head of Global Asset Allocation at Janus
Henderson, plans to buy bonds when real yields – a measure of
Treasury yields adjusted for inflation -- turn positive for a
sustained period.
“Bonds won't have the same historic return in the decade
ahead, but they will still be attractive," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Saqib
Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio)