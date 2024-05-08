(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Deutsche Bank starts DS Smith with 'hold' - price target 400 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Unite Group with 'buy' - price target 1,160 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Smurfit Kappa with 'buy' - price target 4,200 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Segro with 'buy' - price target 1,050 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Beazley with 'buy' - price target 873 pence
----------
Bernstein raises GSK price target to 2,560 (2,505) pence - 'outperform'
----------
UBS raises Mondi price target to 1,580 (1,470) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays cuts Vodafone price target to 80 (85) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
UBS raises Centrica to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 170 (165) pence
----------
Jefferies raises AstraZeneca price target to 11,300 (11,000) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies raises Standard Chartered price target to 1,330 (1,300) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Deutsche Bank reinitiates Johnson Matthey with 'buy' - price target 2,400 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Victrex with 'hold' - price target 1,380 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Shaftesbury with 'hold' - price target 160 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Safestore with 'hold' - price target 900 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts LondonMetric property with 'hold' - price target 220 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts British Land with 'hold' - price target 450 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Big Yellow with 'hold' - price target 1,180 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Workspace with 'buy' - price target 660 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Primary Health Properties with 'buy' - price target 110 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Lancashire Holdings with 'buy' - price target 735 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Hiscox with 'buy' - price target 1,354 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Hammerson with 'buy' - price target 34 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Great Portland with 'buy' - price target 500 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Elementis with 'buy' - price target 170 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Derwent London with 'buy' - price target 2,600 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Coats with 'buy' - price target 90 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Assura with 'buy' - price target 48 pence
----------
RBC cuts Direct Line price target to 195 (200) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
RBC raises 3i Infrastructure price target to 405 (390) pence - 'outperform'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Wizz Air price target to 2,150 (2,250) pence - 'neutral'
----------
SMALL CAP AND AIM
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Synthomer with 'hold' - price target 260 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts XP Power with 'buy' - price target 1,340 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Saga with 'buy' - price target 154 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Sabre with 'buy' - price target 209 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Luceco with 'buy' - price target 185 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Helios Underwriting with 'buy' - price target 201 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Helical with 'buy' - price target 270 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank starts Capital & Regional with 'buy' - price target 65 pence
----------
Jefferies cuts boohoo price target to 70 (75) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Frontier Developments price target to 300 (170) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Ryanair price target to 28.50 (29) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
