(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Deutsche Bank starts DS Smith with 'hold' - price target 400 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Unite Group with 'buy' - price target 1,160 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Smurfit Kappa with 'buy' - price target 4,200 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Segro with 'buy' - price target 1,050 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Beazley with 'buy' - price target 873 pence

----------

Bernstein raises GSK price target to 2,560 (2,505) pence - 'outperform'

----------

UBS raises Mondi price target to 1,580 (1,470) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays cuts Vodafone price target to 80 (85) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

UBS raises Centrica to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 170 (165) pence

----------

Jefferies raises AstraZeneca price target to 11,300 (11,000) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies raises Standard Chartered price target to 1,330 (1,300) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Deutsche Bank reinitiates Johnson Matthey with 'buy' - price target 2,400 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Victrex with 'hold' - price target 1,380 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Shaftesbury with 'hold' - price target 160 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Safestore with 'hold' - price target 900 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts LondonMetric property with 'hold' - price target 220 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts British Land with 'hold' - price target 450 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Big Yellow with 'hold' - price target 1,180 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Workspace with 'buy' - price target 660 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Primary Health Properties with 'buy' - price target 110 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Lancashire Holdings with 'buy' - price target 735 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Hiscox with 'buy' - price target 1,354 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Hammerson with 'buy' - price target 34 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Great Portland with 'buy' - price target 500 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Elementis with 'buy' - price target 170 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Derwent London with 'buy' - price target 2,600 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Coats with 'buy' - price target 90 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Assura with 'buy' - price target 48 pence

----------

RBC cuts Direct Line price target to 195 (200) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

RBC raises 3i Infrastructure price target to 405 (390) pence - 'outperform'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Wizz Air price target to 2,150 (2,250) pence - 'neutral'

----------

SMALL CAP AND AIM

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Synthomer with 'hold' - price target 260 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts XP Power with 'buy' - price target 1,340 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Saga with 'buy' - price target 154 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Sabre with 'buy' - price target 209 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Luceco with 'buy' - price target 185 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Helios Underwriting with 'buy' - price target 201 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Helical with 'buy' - price target 270 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Capital & Regional with 'buy' - price target 65 pence

----------

Jefferies cuts boohoo price target to 70 (75) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Frontier Developments price target to 300 (170) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Ryanair price target to 28.50 (29) EUR - 'overweight'

----------

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.