US judge won't yet approve Deutsche Bank $75 mln settlement with Epstein accusers

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday
stopped short of approving Deutsche Bank AG's $75
million settlement with women who said that Jeffrey Epstein
abused them, and that the German bank facilitated the late
financier's sex trafficking.
At a hearing in Manhattan federal court to consider
preliminary approval of the settlement, U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff said he needed more specifics about who qualified as
members of the proposed class of Epstein victims.
Rakoff said people without legal training might not be able
to figure out whether they qualified, and that lawyers were
required to make it easy for them to understand whether they
did.
"If I had consensual sex with Jeffrey Epstein when I was a
minor, am I covered?" Rakoff asked rhetorically. "I'm
disappointed in the notice, I'm disappointed in the proposed
order, and we will need to get them revised promptly."
The judge directed lawyers for Deutsche Bank and Epstein's
accusers to submit a revised settlement by June 12, and said he
would be inclined to grant approval with appropriate changes.
David Boies, a lawyer for Epstein's accusers, told reporters
after the hearing he agreed that the settlement needed to be
clearer. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.
Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida
prostitution charge and registered as a sex offender, had been a
Deutsche Bank client from 2013 to 2018.
He died in August 2019 at age 66 in a Manhattan jail while
awaiting trial for sex trafficking, in what New York City's
medical examiner called a suicide.
Filed in November, the lawsuit is led by a woman, known as
Jane Doe 1, who said Epstein sexually abused her from 2003 to
2018. She accused Deutsche Bank of missing red flags in
Epstein's accounts that he was engaged in wrongdoing.
At Thursday's hearing, Rakoff also suggested the proposed
fees for the plaintiffs' lawyers of up to 30% of the settlement
amount may be too high.
The lawyers are also representing Epstein's accusers in a
separate lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co, where
Epstein was a client from 1998 until 2013 when he was
terminated.
JPMorgan has denied liability, and says it would have
dismissed Epstein sooner if it knew about his alleged sex
trafficking.
